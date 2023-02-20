Characters will be missed

It all started with the dying Bungaree farmer Malachi in a thin wheeze saying, "There's whisky in the jar, min. Be drinkin' ". Family, friends and neighbours gathered to pass on their condolences as Malachi was laid out on bush stools in the kitchen. Much whisky was drunk and before setting out for the Old Cemetery in Ballarat, the entire entourage was quite drunk, horses harnessed, off they set. Any decorum was lost when drivers challenged others to race. A stop at the Traveller's Rest drained the pub and a strange procession approached Ballarat, bringing out crowds to observe this 'odd' funeral procession. The cemetery was reached in time, but the drunken pall bearers dropped the coffin, and the lid being unscrewed fell off spilling groceries onto the ground, the coffin having been used to carry groceries from Ballarat, Malachi was not there, "He's been spirited away!" wailed the widdy.