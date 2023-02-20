Boorowa News

Characters will be missed

By John Snelling
Updated February 21 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 10:35am
Australian Short Stories, if you can get one, its well worth the read.

Each and every day can bring joy, happiness, love or sorrow, we have to accept what comes. Recent times have brought sorrow to many as we contemplate the loss of loved ones.

