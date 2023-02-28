The Boorowa Museum is after copies of the Boorowa News.
Do you have copies of the Boorowa News from the 30's, 40's and 50's 60's?
If you do the Boorowa Museum wants to hear from you as they are looking to complete their collection of newspapers that are stored in their Print Studio.
"We are happy to accept single papers or collections as we are receiving a lot of family research, enquires at the moment and these are the papers we are missing," the Museum's secretary Sharon Meere said.
If you can help please contact Sharon Meere, on 0415207541.
The museum is holding demonstrations in its new Print Studio of the original Boorowa News Proofing Press on March 11 and 18.
"Come along and see how it works," Ms Meere said.
