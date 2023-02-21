Boorowa community services get a boost

Carinya Court Committee held a very successful open house afternoon on Sunday, February 12 to showcase the latest refurbished unit in the complex.
Carinya Court Chairman, Garry Southwell, said "a new resident has now moved in to start her new chapter within the welcoming surrounds of the Complex.
"We thank the Bendigo Bank for their very significant contribution towards this latest unit upgrade and on many other projects over the years.
"Thanks, also to those members of the public, Bendigo Bank Committee and local Council representative who came along to show their support and check out what is on offer to those in Boorowa and the surrounding area, looking for low-cost independent living accommodation.
"With a number of people on the waiting list for a unit we are constantly upgrading the facilities and working towards adding new units to the complex," he said.
Pictured above are: Garry Southwell (Carinya Court Chairman), Michelle Fahey, Philip Gorham, Bill OLeary, Susan Cassells and Cr Joanne Mackay in the newly refurbished Unit.
Three graduate nurses will join the Boorowa Multi-Purpose Service this year over three separate intakes.
The first Boorowa graduate is one of 11 graduate nurses and midwives to begin their careers across eight hospitals and Multi-Purpose Service (MPS) within the Cootamundra electorate, in a major boost for the local community.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said that the new graduates are amongst a record 3,600 nurses and midwives set to commence working across 130 NSW public hospitals and health services this year.
"The work that nurses and midwives do is at the very heart of the public health system, caring for people in our hospitals, at home and in our communities," Ms Cooke said.
"I am incredibly pleased to welcome the 11 new recruits along with the additional ten recruits to commence later in the year.
"These enthusiastic graduates have a unique opportunity to play a vital role in our healthcare system at a time when it continues to adapt and innovate to the changes and challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic."
The remaining graduates will join the Boorowa MPS through separate intakes in May and August.
NSW Health has the largest health system in the country and employs more than 53,000 nurses and midwives, more than ever before.
Overall, between mid-2012 and mid-2022 NSW Health increased its workforce by an additional 25,700 full time equivalent staff - an increase of 25.2 per cent, including 9,340 more nurses and midwives, 4,140 more doctors, and 2,490 more allied health staff.
