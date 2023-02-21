Boorowa News
Boorowa community services get a boost

February 21 2023 - 8:32pm
Garry Southwell (Carinya Court Chairman) left, was pleased to show visitors through the refurbished unit at Carinya Court recently. Photo supplied.

Carinya Court Committee held a very successful open house afternoon on Sunday, February 12 to showcase the latest refurbished unit in the complex.

