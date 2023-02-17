Word in the Street: Boorowa characters will be missed

The cemetery was reached in time, but the drunken pall bearers dropped the coffin, and the lid being unscrewed fell off spilling groceries onto the ground, the coffin having been used to carry groceries from Ballarat, Malachi was not there, "He's been spirited away!" wailed the widdy. In truth, the late Malachi Mooney still lay where left at home, the corpse had been forgotten. That is how Malachi Mooney came to have two funerals.