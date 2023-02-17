Word in the Street: Boorowa characters will be missed

Each and every day can bring joy, happiness, love or sorrow, we have to accept what comes. Recent times have brought sorrow to many as we contemplate the loss of loved ones.
Recently we said goodbye to Esma Berry, a true character and kindly spirit in Frogmore and Boorowa. Esma was always keen to help when the need was there, working on many school/church charity stalls, Boorowa Show, Frogmore Hall Rebuilding Committee and helping anyone anytime they needed it.
Esma, with Jeanette Poplin, co-founded the 'Merry Widows' support group for widows and widowers. Esma received recognition at Australia Day ceremonies for this welcomed initiative and for tireless contributions to the community. Always a cheery soul, Esma will be sadly missed by family and friends. My thoughts are with you.
WITS
Another sad loss last week when we farewelled Richard Manning, a great friend to Jo and myself and a great friend to so many in and around our district. Richard loved a chat and enjoyed a laugh and particularly loved his bowling and golfing mates, who all have fond memories of his antics, chats and quirky yarns.
A sad time for Suzanne and family, but reassuringly, when you need a sympathetic ear or some help, Boorowa is just the place to find it.
WITS
Every so often the town and district experience the loss of someone who could only be described as a character. Esma and Richard fit into that description. We lose our great citizens and characters.
I've had a few conversations of late as to why these characters like Furner Dwyer and Bill Withers spring to mind. Robert Corkhill, our poet laureate, he's another. Cast your memories back and recall so many more. Consensus from the discussions re lack of modern day characters puts the cause as entertainment.
These old characters had to make their own fun and personalities developed in each individual. The modern generation immerse themselves in phones and devices with limited verbal communication. I don't know what you think, but there is a growing feeling that time spent on devices should be restricted, some say extremely so. I'm not going to disagree.
WITS
One of my favourite short stories comes from an anthology of 'Australian Short Stories', 'The Funerals of Malachi Mooney' by Edward Dyson. A precis follows.
It all started with the dying Bungaree farmer Malachi in a thin wheeze saying, "There's whisky in the jar, min. Be drinkin' ". Family, friends and neighbours gathered to pass on their condolences as Malachi was laid out on bush stools in the kitchen. Much whisky was drunk and before setting out for the Old Cemetery in Ballarat, the entire entourage was quite drunk, horses harnessed, off they set.
Any decorum was lost when drivers challenged others to race. A stop at the Traveller's Rest drained the pub and a strange procession approached Ballarat, bringing out crowds to observe this 'odd' funeral procession.
The cemetery was reached in time, but the drunken pall bearers dropped the coffin, and the lid being unscrewed fell off spilling groceries onto the ground, the coffin having been used to carry groceries from Ballarat, Malachi was not there, "He's been spirited away!" wailed the widdy. In truth, the late Malachi Mooney still lay where left at home, the corpse had been forgotten. That is how Malachi Mooney came to have two funerals.
