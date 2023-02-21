Students in high spirits despite cold weather for swimming carnival

Boorowa Central School held their annual swimming carnival on Friday, February 3.
Despite the conditions being chilly students still swam to the best of their ability, demonstrating house spirit.
The day involved competitive races, novelty events, Year 12 versus teachers, students versus teachers and the first of many staff versus student verses parents races.
A big thank you to all the staff, parents, and volunteers for helping us make the day run smoothly.
Blue house were the overall winners on 1066, beating Green on 849.
We would like to congratulate the following age champions:
Junior Girls Champion - Amali Bush, runner-up Casey Armour.
Junior Boys Champion - Peter Bromham, runner-up Thomas Ford.
11 Years Girls Champion - Annabelle Smith, runner-up Kayla Apps.
11 Years Boys Champion - Hilton Apps runner-up Roarke Franklin.
Senior Girls (Primary) Champion - Emily Ford, runner-up Amelia Duffey.
Senior Boys (Primary) Champion - Zac Reid, runner-up Noah Bush.
12 Years Girls - Secondary Champion - Jeorjie Dowling, runner-up Ciahra Heathfield.
12 Years Boys - Secondary Champion - Brock Riles.
13 Years Girls Champion - Kirsten Piper, runner-up Matilda Cox.
13 Years Boys Champion - Toby Southwell, runner-up Joshua Jones.
14 Years Girls Champion - Shadae Crisp-Zagar, runner-up Belle Riles.
14 Years Boys Champion - Fergus Smith, runner-up Jordan Grimson.
15 Years Girls Champion - Mylee Taylor, runner-up Tamsyn Ritchie.
15 Years Boys Champion - Jacob Kennedy.
16 Years Girls Champion - Isabella Piper, runner-up Meghann Southwell.
16 Years Boys Champion - Ty Moore, runner-up Kyle Pye.
17-19 Years Girls Champion - Stephanie Piper, runner-up Imogen Pye.
17-19 Years Boys Champion - Johsua Karchinsky.
Students who made the qualifying times for events are eligible to progress to the next round.
For Primary, the next round is PSSA in Cowra on March 1.
If students are successful at this carnival, they will progress to Western Region in Dubbo on March 10.
For Secondary, the next round is Western Region on Thursday, March 9.
If students are successful at these carnivals, they will go on to represent at NSW Combined High Schools Carnival.
