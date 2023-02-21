Boorowa News
Students in high spirits despite cold weather for swimming carnival

By Contributed
February 21 2023 - 2:25pm
Boorowa Central School students who completed in the School's swimming carnival.

Boorowa Central School held their annual swimming carnival on Friday, February 3.

