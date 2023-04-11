Boorowa News
Final testing at Bango Wind Farm

April 11 2023 - 3:30pm
Community organisation are set to benefit when Bango Wind Farm becomes operational and Community Enhancement Funds open for Hilltops and Yass Valley Councils.
There has been final testing of operations at Bango Wind Farm and it will be handed over to the operational team in coming months.

