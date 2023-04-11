Final testing at Bango Wind Farm

There has been final testing of operations at Bango Wind Farm and it will be handed over to the operational team in coming months.
Co-ordinated testing with the grid authorities AEMO and TransGrid is also in final stages of completion.
This also means the Community Enhancement Fund for both Hilltops and Yass Valley Councils will soon start to be available for local community groups, providing financial contributions for local community projects and initiatives.
These funds will be paid annually to Hilltops and Yass Valley councils to manage for the community.
The Fund will provide grants to projects located within 20km of the wind farm which are aimed at:
The Fund will be managed by committees coordinated by each Council under its Section 355 provisions and comprise:
Generally, funds are made available twice each year - but the timing will be up to the committees which is also responsible for:
Councils will advertise in local newspapers, newsletters, and on the website when funds are available and call for applications to be made to the committee.
If no suitable local projects are identified as a priority during any funding round, either applications from within wider Council boundaries may be considered or the funds may rollover into the next funding round.
The Fund offers an exciting opportunity for community groups and organisations in the area of Bango Wind Farm to obtain funding for projects or events that will demonstrate community enhancement measures such as:
Both Yass Valley and Hilltops councils have appointed their committees and they will soon meet to decide how they are going to meet their responsibilities.
Community Enhancement Fund key areas of focus are:
To find out more about the Community Enhancement Fund contact Bango on 1300 634 865 or email info@bangowindfarm.com.au, or contact the relevant Council.
