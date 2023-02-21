This year marks the centenary of one of Boorowa's iconic organisations, the Boorowa Branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA).
Local historian and joint President of Boorowa CWA, Karen Smith, spoke with the Boorowa News to explain that there are several events planned to mark this occasion, including the production of a commemorative cookbook.
The cookbook will not only contain recipes that are dear to the hearts of past and present members of Boorowa CWA, but also provide information about the achievements of the Branch since it was formed in November 1923.
"There's a view of the CWA that all we are about is tea and scones," Ms Smith said, "and while we do take pride in our baking, the CWA has proven itself as a powerful lobby group that has made a positive difference in the lives of country women and children across the State and beyond.
"My research has shown that Boorowa CWA was instrumental, in 1937, in establishing the first travelling Baby Health Clinic in NSW whereby district centres were visited by a nursing sister from Boorowa.
"Then, throughout WWII, members and their husbands worked hard making sheepskin slippers and vest, underwear, knitted goods, and camouflage nets. Quantities of dried herbs were sent to Melbourne. Donations were given to the Red Cross and Comfort Funds. The piano was lent to the Prisoner of War Camp at Cowra. Food parcels were sent to England on a regular basis until 1950, and letters of grateful thanks received.
"The centenary gives us the opportunity to honour the women who walked before us," said Ms Smith, "and to this end we are asking the community for help."
Karen is asking people to get in touch with her to share recipes, photos, and stories of former Boorowa CWA members.
Contact Karen either by email: secretaryboorowacwa@gmail.com or by post: 59 Market Street, Boorowa, NSW 2586.
