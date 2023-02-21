Boorowa News
Boorowa CWA will celebrate its Centenary this year.

February 21 2023 - 1:54pm
Boorowa CWA Joint Presidents, Belle Smith, Jane Saillard and Karen Smith are looking forward to the creation and release the Boorowa CWA Centenary book.

This year marks the centenary of one of Boorowa's iconic organisations, the Boorowa Branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA).

