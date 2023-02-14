Last weekend was outstanding for Boorowa Junior Rugby League past and present players.
Tom Jenkins played for Penrith Panthers on Saturday, he took an intercept pass and ran the length of the field to score a try. The Panthers went on to defeat Parramatta Eels 22 to 16.
Harvey Gay played in the Raiders Harold Matthews Team, helping the Raiders to a very convincing win over the Roosters.
Abbie Grant played for the Raiders Tarsh Gale team on Saturday, unfortunately going down to the Roosters.
Jacob Piper scored the first try for the Canberra Raiders Jersey Flegg team in Moruya on Sunday. The Raiders went on to be defeated by the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs 20 to 8.
Some of our local under 16 league tag players and under 17s girls tackle players were also selected in the Lisa Fiaola Western Rams team to play in the Lisa Fiaola Regional Competition in April. Congratulations Shania McKinnon, Eliza Taylor, Alana O'Loughlin and Isabella Piper.
Registration for Boorowa Junior Rugby League are now open at the play nrl website. Any enquires please contact Brendon Shean 0419 778 218 or Jocelyn Piper 0402 256 410.
Also making news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.