Harry Dymock wins gold at state rowing regatta

The State Rowing Regatta was held last weekend at the International rowing centre at Penrith.
Boorowa rower Harry Dymock represented his school Kinross Wallaroi Orange, in the under 17 quad scull coxed fours over 2000metres.
The crew of stroke Ollie Smith, second Oscar Cleary, third Nic Tancred and bow Harry Dymock cruised though to win the first heat in a time of 6 mins 59 seconds.
Then came the big test, the final to decide the NSW State champions.
The boys started well, leading by 11.8 seconds at the 1000 metre mark.
They powered away in the second 1000 to record a time of 6 mins 45 seconds.
In second place, 15.17 seconds behind was a crew from St Augustine's in Sydney.
Canberra Grammar crew came in third.
The boys were then awarded the gold medal for being State under 17 coxed quad scull fours champions.
This result qualifies the team for a position in the national championships to be held in Perth at the end of March.
The final event to be decided was the under 17 single scull.
A big field of 31 entrants required heats, semi finals and a final.
Harry placed second in heat 3 by 19,82 second margin.
The first four in each heat then progressed into the semi final.
Harry won the second semi by 3.01 seconds.
The last event on the programme was the final of the single sculls.
At this stage the entrants had already completed two 2000 metre races in the afternoon.
In the final at the 1000 metre mark Harry was in second place by 0.33 seconds.
At the 1500m Harry was still second, only by one second over team mate Oscar Cleary.
In the last 250 metres Oscar pushed Harry into third place.
The winner was Luke Purdie from Hunter Valley Grammar.
