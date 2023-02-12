Word in the Street: Commissioner's first year

Time flies and so says NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb (nee Keefe) who has just completed her first year in the role. Karen says, "I am very proud to lead this great organisation", meaning of course our police force. Boorowa must be very proud of a local girl who has done so well.
Karen has had made a coin symbolizing her role in the NSW Police Force as the 23rd Commissioner.
The coin is a beauty befitting a woman doing a wonderful job.
WITS
Things are starting to hum in beautiful Boorowa and Rotary have organised a chance for new or longer term residents to get together and 'Celebrate Our Community'.
All happening this Sunday, February 19 from 12 noon in the Recreation Park. A free BBQ lunch will be provided and for catering purposes RSVP was due yesterday February 15, but a quick ring to Elizabeth 0407 487 346 or Jenny 1459 571 114 should get you in.
WITS
Rotary are really on the ball and they've organised a chance to meet the candidates standing for election at the upcoming March 25 State Elections.
The evening is set down for Thursday, February 23 for 6.30pm with a prompt 7.00pm start. So far sitting member Steph Cooke (LNP) and Chris Dahlitz (Lab) have indicated their intention to attend. Let's hope all candidates can get along.
WITS
Another busy, and essential organisation in our town and district is the Boorowa Business Chamber (BBC). Boorowa has a very good vibe at the moment and we are blessed with some very good businesses and you have a chance to recognize them.
The BBC is proud to launch a revised Boorowa Business Chamber Awards for all businesses in town and district (See News of Feb 9 for details).
Nominations open March 1 and close April 30 so plenty of time to consider your preferences. Get in and support our businesses. A gala Presentation Evening has been scheduled for a date in June.
WITS
Paddy and Mick sat up one night watching the football on TV.
At match end Mick said he'd better be off until Paddy, seeing how heavy the rain was and Mick would get soaked going home, suggested Mick stay the night to which Mick agreed thinking it would be a good idea.
Paddy said he'd head off to make up a bed for Mick.
A little while later Paddy returned to find Mick standing in the loungeroom soaking wet. In disbelief Paddy asked Mick how the hell he got so wet.
Mick replied, "I went home for my pyjamas!"
WITS
I cannot avoid mention of the proposed Indigenous Voice in Parliament leading up to the proposed referendum in August.
All I ask is that the Australian people are given a balanced view of both the yes and no sides of the argument affecting each and every Australian.
It was alarming that our Prime Minister could label people speaking in support of the no vote as 'Cultural Warriors'.
Until I can see a valid reason for establishing this Voice in Parliament I am opposed. There is a real chance the decision could split the nation.
Parliament should regard us all as Australians, all as one.
Mr Albanese's statement is a cultural divide in itself. It's our democratic right to express our view without being denigrated.
