Word in the Street: Commissioner's first year

By John Snelling
Updated February 13 2023 - 9:57am, first published 8:44am
Karen Webb has had made a coin symbolizing her role in the NSW Police Force as the 23rd Commissioner.

Time flies and so says NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb (nee Keefe) who has just completed her first year in the role. Karen says, "I am very proud to lead this great organisation", meaning of course our police force. Boorowa must be very proud of a local girl who has done so well.

