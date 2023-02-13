Mark Skinner records only perfect score at Boorowa Gun Club

Boorowa Gun Clubs first competition shoot of 2023 was held on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
A sunny day greeted 28 keen shooters for Boorowa Gun clubs first shoot of the year.
The first event of the day was the 50 target Hilltops Council Double Barrel Championship.
Some windy conditions saw only one shooter with a possible, Mark Skinner took the overall with the only 50/50.
Two AA shooters were tied on 49/50 Brendan Higgins and David Caccioppoli with Brendan winning the shoot off with a score of 18/18 and Dave taking second.
A grade was won by Chris Oehm with a 49/50 and Clint Goodwin was second with a score of 48/50.
B grade was won by Riley Ricketts with a score of 48/50 and Paul Edwards came second with a 47/50 after a shoot off against 5 other B graders all tied on 47. Roslyn Bradford showed some good form taking C grade with a 48/50 and Jenny Twarloh came second after winning the shoot off between herself and Matt Baker who were both tied on 46/50.
The second event of the day was the 50 target Single Barrel Graded Cash Divide. AA prize money went to David Caccioppoli with a strong 49//50.
The A grade prize money was split between Clint Goodwin and Giulio Serafin both scoring a 47/50.
The two brothers Angus and Riley Ricketts shared the B grade prize money both with a score of 45/50. Roslyn Bradford took the prize money for C grade with a 44/50.
The overall High Gun for the day was David Caccioppoli on 98/100. The Junior High Gun was won by Floyd Cummings with 85/100. Ladies High Gun was won by Roslyn Bradford with 92/100 and the Veterans High Gun was won by Giulio Serafin with a 93/100.
Boorowa Gun Clubs next competition shoot will be held on Saturday, February 25.
The program will feature a 25 target Handicap, 75 target Champion of Champions (off 18 metres) and 15 Pair Double Rise. The shoot will commence at 11.00am.
If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting the Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and for beginners every Tuesday evening from 5.00 till 7.00pm.
All Ages and abilities 12 years and up, Photo ID is required.
