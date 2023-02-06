Champions of the land recognised

Achievements in caring for the land were celebrated at Boorowa's recent Australia Day celebrations.
Australia Day 2023 Boorowa Community Landcare Group (BCLG) Awards were presented to Belinda Kelly and Danny Flanery.
Belinda received her award for her commitment to creating a climate resilient business and landscape through Landcare activities and for being a local advocate for threatened species in the Rugby area. Belinda attended her first Landcare meeting in Boorowa in 1989 in response to the salinity crisis.
Danny Flanery was recognised for his long-standing commitment to supporting BCLG and improving biodiversity and resilience of his business through Landcare activities.
Danny Flanery's Landcare journey started with a $50 helicopter ride at the Boorowa Show, which took him over the Boorowa district where from the air he was inspired by Bobbara, Hawkhill, Allendale and Hillgrove - all properties with lots of trees on farms.
Danny has since prioritised protecting existing remnants and revegetating new areas on their property, but says that funding assistance from agencies such as Local Land Services is key to encouraging more plantings in the district. You can read their full stories with the Boorowa News online.
