Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Champions of the land recognised

Updated February 7 2023 - 11:57am, first published 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Flanery and Belinda Kelly with their Australia Day Boorowa Community Landcare Group awards. Photo Linda Cavanagh.

Achievements in caring for the land were celebrated at Boorowa's recent Australia Day celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.