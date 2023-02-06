Belinda Kelly attended her first Landcare meeting in Boorowa in 1989 in response to the salinity crisis. One of Boorowa Landcare's earliest projects supported an electromagnetic map of their property near Rugby NSW enabling them to see areas of salt and understand its' associated challenges. This map set them on a direction to stabilise these areas of salt and to stop salt potentially going into waterways. They were advised that trees were not the only solution; and thus, their primary focus became perennial pastures and maintaining 100% ground cover all year round. Every year since, the Kellys have been planning and planting revegetation projects; both self-funded and grant projects.