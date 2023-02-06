Achievements in caring for the land were celebrated at Boorowa's recent Australia Day celebrations.
Australia Day 2023 Boorowa Community Landcare Group Awards were presented to Belinda Kelly and Danny Flanery.
Belinda received her award for 'Outstanding commitment to creating a climate resilient business and landscape through Landcare activities and for being a local advocate for threatened species in the Rugby area.'
Belinda Kelly attended her first Landcare meeting in Boorowa in 1989 in response to the salinity crisis. One of Boorowa Landcare's earliest projects supported an electromagnetic map of their property near Rugby NSW enabling them to see areas of salt and understand its' associated challenges. This map set them on a direction to stabilise these areas of salt and to stop salt potentially going into waterways. They were advised that trees were not the only solution; and thus, their primary focus became perennial pastures and maintaining 100% ground cover all year round. Every year since, the Kellys have been planning and planting revegetation projects; both self-funded and grant projects.
Five years ago, Belinda accessed pivotal funding to plant a final 3000 tree lane to connect 15km of biodiversity corridors through land that they manage. They have seen a return of a number of different species eg Pygmy perch in Five Mile Creek and an increase in number of Rosenburg goannas.
Biodiversity plantings have sometimes meant that they had to redirect livestock movements, but Belinda says that the focus on perennial grasses by grazing management has been the most important contributor to financial sustainability.
Belinda feels privileged to manage land and has a social responsibility to ensure that natural biodiversity has a place to live.
Not only does it make good economic sense to care for biodiversity; Biodiversity makes the country more resilient in the face of climate change. Belinda has been an advocate for threatened species in the Rugby area and sees education on the importance of biodiversity corridors essential for the farming and Landcare community.
Monitoring the changes on their property over the years creates joy and a sense of achievement. "It's exciting to see the responses in ecology" says Belinda.
Belinda has experienced some challenges with native fauna eating the native flora in their new revegetation projects, but has noticed where perennial pastures have been established and protected, the volume of water leaving the landscape has decreased.
Belinda has found Landcare to be a very respectful supportive community.
She would like people to feel welcome and supported on their journey.
Belinda encourages "Be as involved as you want. Diversity is something to be embraced in all aspects of life; it all contributes to a better ecological outcome."
Congratulations Belinda for your outstanding commitment to creating a climate resilient business and landscape through Landcare activities.
Danny Flanery was recogmosed for, "For long-standing commitment to supporting BCLG and improving biodiversity and resilience of his business through Landcare activities."
Danny Flanery's Landcare journey started with a $50 helicopter ride at the Boorowa Show, which took him over the Boorowa district.
When Danny first came home from school, it was a 10 year drought.
"We were feeding sheep; the farm was blowing away." said Danny "I started to question things."
When he looked at other properties from the air, Danny was inspired by Bobbara, Hawkhill, Allendale & Hillgrove; all properties with lots of trees on farms.
"I wanted our property to look like that. It was a lightbulb moment and I joined Harden Landcare."
"Planting trees during the drought lifted me out of the depression. Seeing the trees thrive, was very satisfying; watching the ecosystems evolve, more birds, more wildlife" says Danny.
Danny was involved first with Harden Landcare and was the winner of the Rural Press Primary Producer National Landcare award in 2012. He joined Boorowa Community Landcare Group in 2013 and did Holistic Management (HM) training organised by their coordinator Heather McLeod in Cowra in 2014. Danny started to experiment on areas of their family property near Galong, putting HM principles into practice.
Then Danny started to notice the business benefits from his changed practices. Managing his grazing and prioritising ground cover, looking after the soil has improved profitability.
" My lambing percentage went up 33 per cent," he said. "Sheep were healthier, so I didn't have to drench them. More ground cover meant less dust; the wool was cleaner. Because the sheep were healthier, we grew more wool."
Danny kept a visual photo book that told the story to monitor progress.
Danny has prioritised protecting existing remnants and revegetating new areas on their property, but says that funding assistance from agencies such as Local Land Services is key to encouraging more plantings in the district.
Danny loves getting out onto other people's properties to share experiences and appreciates Boorowa Landcare's Grazing Group which helps to connect the farming community.
Danny has hosted many field days and farm tours; and feels very proud to get a pat on the back from others. "That's a great reward" says Danny.
We congratulate Danny on his long-standing commitment to improving biodiversity on his property and hence the resilience of his farm business.
