Boorowa News

Boorowa Landcare achievements recognised on Australia Day

By Linda Cavanagh
Updated February 7 2023 - 12:12pm, first published February 6 2023 - 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Flanery and Belinda Kelly who received Landcare Awards at Boorowa's Australia Day celebrations. Photo Linda Cavanagh.

Achievements in caring for the land were celebrated at Boorowa's recent Australia Day celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.