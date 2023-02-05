Word in the Street: Large loads impact traffic

Tuesday of last week, mid-morning, a huge very long cylinder was transported through town with four or five escort vehicles supporting the movement. About a week before a similar convoy moved through town mid-morning. These movements, I can only assume, were for the windfarm construction near Blayney.
Alarming was the time of the movement, mid-morning when the town is busy, and the column of traffic (cars, trucks, etc) following the huge cylinder transport could have stretched anywhere from half to a full kilometer.
We were informed that when these transports were mooted, these movements would be around 4-5 am to minimize impact on traffic and the town.
This no longer appears to being adhered to and the impact on travelling traffic is obvious. Why are these times changed?
Common courtesy says that with such a dramatic influence on people, the public should be made aware of these changes. It does make one wonder if these companies think of themselves as a rule unto themselves.
WITS
Times roll on and change occurs, sometimes regrettably and other times thankfully. I love to see businesses begin and grow. Boorowa needs them for employment, and some promote out of town and district.
Walsh's Country kitchen was one such business, but regrettably, time rolls on and Roland and Cathy have sold the business to Wagga interests, still to trade under the 'Walsh's Country Kitchen' banner.
Thirty three years of producing a wonderful range of products gone but not forgotten. Thank you Roland and Cathy, enjoy your retirement, thankfully here in Boorowa.
WITS
I had the privilege of having a chat with Mayor Marg Rolls last week. A convivial chat but touching on Council issues, I suggested to Marg that if the former Councils of Boorowa, Harden and Young feel they're getting equal servicing, Council will be seen to to be going okay..
Would you believe only a few days later, someone informed me Young and Harden have green bins for garden clippings etc, but Boorowa does not have such a service here.
Doesn't seem fair to me and could easily lead to resentment, which Council should at all costs try to avoid. Is there a good reason Boorowa doesn't have green bins? We'd love to know.
WITS
An elderly man in Phoenix calls his son in New York and says, "I hate to ruin your day, but I have to tell you that your mother and I are divorcing: 45 years of misery is enough."
"Pop, what are you talking about?" screams the son.
"We can't stand the sight of each other any longer," the old man says, "we're sick of each other and I'm sick of talking about this, so call your sister in Chicago and tell her." He hangs up.
Frantically the son calls his sister who explodes on the phone, "They're not getting a divorce, I'll take care of this."
She calls her Dad immediately and screams at the old man, "You're not getting a divorce. Don't do anything until I get there. I'll call my brother back and we'll both be there tomorrow."
The old man hangs up his phone and turns to his wife saying, "Okay! They're coming for Thanksgiving, now what do we tell them for Christmas?"
WITS
The coalition State Government has a plan to cut down on red tape to encourage new businesses to start up. Red tape is a scourge, an impediment. I say give it a go.
