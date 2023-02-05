Boorowa News

Word in the Street: Large loads impact traffic

By John Snelling
Updated February 7 2023 - 10:15am, first published February 6 2023 - 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the long loads that recently passed through Boorowa bound for Flyers Creek Wind Farm at Blayney.

Tuesday of last week, mid-morning, a huge very long cylinder was transported through town with four or five escort vehicles supporting the movement. About a week before a similar convoy moved through town mid-morning. These movements, I can only assume, were for the windfarm construction near Blayney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.