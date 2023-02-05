Boorowa business awards to return

Business excellence is being celebrated in Boorowa again this year with the return of the Boorowa Business Excellence Awards in June.
Boorowa Business Chamber President, Garret Robinson, said he was excited to have the awards return particularly after the challenges of the past two years.
Applications for the awards will open in March and close at the end of April, details and further information on how to nominate will be announced in coming weeks.
"The Bendigo Bank has already come onboard as our naming rights sponsor and there are other opportunities for businesses who want to be sponsors."
"The awards aim to recognise and showcase local businesses who demonstrate innovation, sustainability and excellence.
"We see the awards as a way of having all businesses from home-based and start-ups to manufacturers, logistics companies, farmers and more, come together to celebrate their successes and achievements." Mr Robinson said.
The objectives of the Boorowa Business Excellence Awards are to:
The winners of the Awards will be announced at a prestigious Gala Dinner to be held at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club in June 2023.
Mr Robinson said he would encourage businesses to not only nominate for the awards but to consider becoming sponsors to raise their business profiles by association with the awards and their promotion.
"As a Sponsor, the innovation, sustainability, ongoing excellence, and achievements of your business will be acknowledged throughout the Awards from initial promotion through and beyond the Awards Gala Dinner." he said.
There are 10 categories available for sponsoship.
The sponsorship categories are;
Anyone seeking more detailed information on each of the sponsorship packages should contact Garret Robinson 0417 507 581, Mel Whitechurch 0447 246 818 or Lyn Diskon 0427 900 313.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
