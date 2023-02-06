Carriage drivers to converge on Boorowa

Preparations are well underway for the Gledhill's Earthmoving Australian Combined Driving Championships to be held at Boorowa over the Easter weekend (April 7-9).
This major event, the pinnacle of the sport in Australia, will draw Carriage Drivers from across the country for three days of competition at the Boorowa Showgrounds.
Commencing on Friday April 7, the Dressage phase of the event will see drivers and their equines performing a series of prescribed movements in the arena before Judges, to test the level of training, paces and ease of movement of the horse or pony.
The Dressage phase also reflects the traditional origins of horses in harness.
The Marathon on Saturday 8 th April will be anything but traditional! After undertaking a course over roads and tracks, competitors are required to negotiate up to eight Marathon Obstacles - a series of lettered gates which must be driven in sequence and as fast as possible, making for some very exciting viewing!
Event Director, Brendan Dwyer, explained that each of the marathon obstacles has a theme, and great sponsorship from Gledhill's Earthmoving, Hilltops Council, RM Williams, South West Tractors, Tegra Australia, Scribblegum Design Print, Court House Hotel and Boorowa Ex-Services Club among others, allowed the organisers to present the obstacles as both a spectacle, and as a test worthy of the status of the Event.
Brendan also noted that the Boorowa Showground layout and facilities made for a first-rate course; all the marathon obstacles can be readily viewed from within the showground itself, whilst still providing a substantial test for competitors.
The Event will conclude on Sunday April 9 with the Cones phase, where competitors are required to negotiate a course of measured obstacles (cones with a ball balanced on top) - a test of pace, accuracy and fitness.
The Organising Committee is very appreciative of the support provided by not only the major sponsors, but also all manner of businesses and individuals in the Boorowa region and further afield, and is looking forward to welcoming spectators across the weekend, particularly on Saturday April 8 for the Marathon.
Entry is free all days (gold-coin donation to Service Club on Saturday for parking) and there is on-site catering available.
For more information search Facebook for '2023 Australian CDE Championships' or 'Ellmore Driving Club' or email ellmoredrivingclub@gmail.com
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.