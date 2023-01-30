Boorowa News
Family grateful of help from firefighters

Updated January 31 2023 - 9:36am, first published January 30 2023 - 12:36pm
File photo.


The Hardwick/Morales family of Tooracoll in Gobarralong would like to thank all the firefighters and support staff who helped extinguish the 400ha fire that escaped from our property last Wednesday.

