Boorowa's Kevin Couch receives Moreton Bay Community Spirit award

Moreton Bay Regional Council has honoured former Boorowa resident Kevin Couch for his achievements and efforts to support the community, as part of the region's annual Australia Day Awards ceremony held at the Redcliffe Museum last week.
Mayor Peter Flannery said it was a great thrill to honour Mr Couch as one of three recipients of the Mayor's Community Spirit Award.
"All three have been vital cogs in their communities for years now and are the types of people who are absolutely irreplaceable for their care, character and the amount unpaid hours they do for their community," Cr Flannery said.
"Let's all raise a toast to our four award winners this year and I wish everyone a great 2023.," he said.
The Community Spirit award recognises an individual for their significant contribution to the Moreton Bay community in the preceding year, or over many years.
Anyone may be nominated for a Mayor's Community Spirit Award.
Kevin Couch was born and educated in Boorowa.
He worked at Bushby's General Store before moving to Sydney.
In the 1970s he moved to Brisbane as Queensland sales manager for John West. He has been enjoying retirement with his family for some 25 years.
'Kevvy' as he's known around Albany Creek is a resident social butterfly who's young at heart and ahead of the times.
"In fact, during COVID he began walking twice a day and took the time to chat to those he met along the way," Cr Flannery said.
"He soon became a bright spot through those difficult times for many locals, making Kevvy and 'Kevs Walking Friends' quite famous and well-loved in the area.
"Recognising the need for social connection through the pandemic, Kev's walking group concept evolved into a formal community meet-up.
"He now hosts a morning tea every public holiday in the local park, which has become a huge hit.
"He hand delivers invitations to 150 houses and he had 100 guests at his last picnic," Cr Flannery said.
