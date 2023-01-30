Boorowa News
Boorowa's Kevin Couch receives Moreton Bay Community Spirit award

By Newsroom
Updated January 31 2023 - 9:34am, first published January 30 2023 - 12:14pm
Former Boorowa resident Kevin Couch. Photo Morteon Bay Regional Council

Moreton Bay Regional Council has honoured former Boorowa resident Kevin Couch for his achievements and efforts to support the community, as part of the region's annual Australia Day Awards ceremony held at the Redcliffe Museum last week.

