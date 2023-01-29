Well! Well! Australia Day has come and gone and celebrated in fine style in our beautiful park on a warm morning bathed in sunshine.
Murphy's Law didn't eventuate and rain on our parade. It was gratifying to see a good crowd turn out to enjoy the words of Australia Day Ambassador Susanne Gervey OAM and to acknowledge the champions in our community.
It's wonderful to celebrate living in this fabulous country, but locally the recognition of people doing wonderful things is, I feel, the most important aspect of the day. The award winners will be acknowledged elsewhere in the News, but word has already filtered back to myself that the recipients were all well received, justly so.
I suppose the surprise was the Citizen of the Year, Brendon Shean, a truly quiet achiever. Having been involved in the judging for that award, I can say the standard of nominations was very high and I did say to Brendon that his win was akin to winning the Melbourne Cup, not a lowly Picnic Race Club cup.
Australia Day Committee President, Sharon Meere, made a very valid comment at the ceremony end saying, "Now is the time to think about who to nominate for 2024."
I strongly agree and urge for people to not only think about nominations, but to get themselves involved in some way in our community organizations, whom assuredly all need more helpers.
Boorowa's tomorrow is in your hands. On a personal level, having been chair of the Australia Day Committee for many years, I appreciate the wonderful job done by a nervous new president, Sharon Meere, helped of course by talented organizer Janene Hurley.
Lions, Rotary and CWA terrific job, but all who helped, from the community, thanks.
WITS
Boorowa has three unique things occurring here on Australia Day. The incoming school captains host the preceedings with Stephanie Piper and Imogen Pye doing a great job.
We enjoy a mountain of lamingtons (so Australian) thanks to Aaron Ludwig at Peppers. Thirdly, thank you to those young marvels who never cease to amaze us, our Junior Ambassadors who speak and introduce the Ambassador.
Bronnie Bronham this year was sensational. It is little wonder over the years that the first words uttered by our Australia Day Ambassadors go something like, "That's a hard act to follow!" Be proud Boorowa, we've every reason to be.
WITS
A lady was rummaging through the freeze box at the supermarket picking up one frozen turkey after another, reading the label and putting it back. After a while the lady called over one of the staff and asked the boy, "Do these turkeys get any bigger?"
With amazement, the worker politely said, I beg your pardon madam?"
"Do they get any bigger?" replied the lady.
The worker replied in a bemused manner, "No madam! They're dead!"
WITS
The year rolls on and before we realize it, it will be Show time. The on property Cattle Competition scheduled for this Friday, February 3 has unfortunately been cancelled. Flock ewe judging up next, February 17, with the Show proper to be held March 4. Office to open February 20.
WITS
People speaking up in opposition to the Government's proposal to have an indigenous Voice in parliament, the Prime Minister labelled protesters "radicals". I thought Australians had a right to speak out and protest?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.