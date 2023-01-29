Boorowa News
Boorowa celebrates Australia Day under sunny skies.

By John Snelling
Updated January 30 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 9:45am
Junior Australia Day Ambassador, Bonnie Bromham, delivering her speech on Australia Day in Boorowa.

Well! Well! Australia Day has come and gone and celebrated in fine style in our beautiful park on a warm morning bathed in sunshine.

