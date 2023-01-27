Awards were presented in recognition of outstanding achievements in sport at the Boorowa Australia Day ceremony.
The winners were announced in front of a large crowd assembled at the Boorowa Recreation Park by Australia Day committee member, John Snelling.
The Senior Sportsperson of the Year was Tom Simson who was nominated by the Boorowa Rugby Club.
Junior Sportsperson of the Year - 18 years and under, Isabella Piper - nominated by the Boorowa Central School.
Junior Sportsperson of the Year - 12 years and under, Toby Corkhill - nominated by St Jospeh's Primary School.
Sporting Team of the Year, Boorowa Roverettes League Tag Team - nominated by the Boorowa Rovers.
The Rugby League Football Club, Club person of the Year was Murray Armour - nominated by Boorowa Rovers.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
