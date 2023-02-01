Margaret has been steadfast and proven resilience at its best under challenging circumstances. Margaret we would like to recognise you for your enduring effort and commitment of service to the Boorowa community and wish you all the best for the next chapter of your life. We would also like to acknowledge the Carmody family having run the Newsagency, an iconic family run business for some 70 years, and the continual service the family provided to the community over so many years is an extraordinary achievement.