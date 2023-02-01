A large crowd gathered at the Boorowa Recreation Park on Australia Day to celebrate the outstanding achievements of a number of local citizens.
Australia Day Committee President, Sharon Meere, made the announcement of community award winners who have gone above and beyond in the Boorowa Community and shared a brief biography of each.
She also thanked sponsors who had made the Boorowa celebrations possible including Hilltops Council, Australia Day Council of NSW, Ampol Boorowa, Ned Ryan Motel, Thompsons Rural Supplies, Boorowa Arts and Craft Co-operative, Boorowa Ex-services Club, Boorowa Sports Council, Boorowa Rotary, Boorowa Lions Club, Peppers Cafe and Boorowa Ex-services Club Fishing Club.
Winners received their awards from Australia Day Ambassador, Author, Susanne Gervay OAM.
Gail Grimson has given much of her time volunteering for the Boorowa community.
This ranged from helping teach scripture to Boorowa Central School children for many years, catering for the Boorowa Presidents Bowls days, volunteering at the Driver Reviver and being an active part of the Boorowa Central School P and C.
Gail has been heavily involved with the Boorowa Central School particularly the P and C, having held Executive positions and actively fundraising for the School. Gail helps with many catering functions including weddings, funerals, and special events, and has also been involved over the years in numerous sporting groups including local Junior League and the Basketball Association.
Gail is a quiet achiever and goes above and beyond in volunteering her time to the community. Her time and dedication to Boorowa and the community is commendable and does not go unnoticed. Gail is very much appreciated.
Belinda Hewitt joined the Boorowa RSL sub-branch at a time when the organization was struggling to find members to take on leadership roles, thus she took on the role of Secretary and has done an outstanding job going over and above.
Apart from this role she is a key member of the team that organizes ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day events. During COVID she played a crucial role in organizing a COVID-safe plan that allowed the ANZAC March to return to its traditional outdoor format of which the community was most appreciative. She has been instrumental in organizing fundraising for the RSL through the sale of RSL memorabilia on Anzac Day and Remembrance Day.
Furthermore, Belinda has been handling Santa's mailbox and forwarding his mail for the last seven years. This event is a much-loved tradition in the community.
It is a testament to her dedication and commitment to serving her community that she has been able to continue this event year after year.
Belinda has made significant contributions to the Boorowa RSL Sub-Branch and the community, and her efforts have had a positive impact on the community as a whole.
Tracey Potts ran her own hair salon for some 38 years in Boorowa offering "friendship, warmth and locals coming out looking a million dollars".
Initially Tracey did her apprenticeship under the guidance of Reg Potts then taking over the salon calling it Vanity Hairport. She spent eight years in Pudman Street and the past 30 years in the current location of Marsden Street. Many after-school positions were made available to young enthusiastic girls which then laid the foundation for their individual careers.
Tracey has an affinity with both the young and the old alike, and goes out of her way to help her clients.
She makes herself available to attend home visits to those who could not get down to the Salon, whilst also providing service to the Nursing Home, Burrowa House, and the then Galong Retirement Village.
Tracey in more recent years sold the salon but has remained part of the team. She has no hesitation in calling Boorowa her second home and often comments that the people of Boorowa are "like a family to her".
She often remarks that her salon operated efficiently because of her loyal customers and her main off-sider Lola Stammers and the commitment she made all those years ago to become part of the tight-knit community.
Friday was always the best day to be in the Salon as regular clients supplied freshly baked sponges and home cooked treasurers often sharing secrets and laughs over a cup of tea.
Tracey's dedication, love and support of the Boorowa community is unquestionable. She continues to be active in offering a lift home, a stop at the supermarket or Post Office to people in need a little help. Nothing is ever too much.
Tracey is highly thought of amongst the local community, she has provided a service above and beyond making lifelong friendships along the way. We would like to recognise her contribution to the community.
Sue-Anne Corcoran has been heavily involved with the Boorowa Community Bank for many years, having been a member of the Steering Committee of the Boorowa Community Bank before it opened and a current Board member.
Sue has been on the Board of the Boorowa Community Bank since inception and as Chairperson in 2002 and this year will be her 21st year as Chair.
Sue has been working as a pharmacist in Boorowa for some 38 years providing exceptional service to the community. She purchased the local Pharmacy in 1989. She provides a friendly face always on hand supporting and reassuring clients on pharmaceutical advice.
Sue has held numerous community roles some being: current Secretary/Treasurer of the local Tennis Club and was active in helping the Tennis Club obtain funding to build the new courts at the Showground.
Sue has been involved with the Christmas Lights and, in past years Sue was a member of the M and D Society, and Pre-School whilst her children were growing up. Sue is enthusiastic in every role she undertakes and is a real asset to the Boorowa community.
Margaret Carmody came to Boorowa some 30 years ago. She went on to marry Patrick and have a family of five. Apart from raising their family she still managed to be involved in Meals on Wheels, assisting at Burrowa House, a member of the Parish Council and involved with St Joseph's School P and F.
Following the sudden loss of her husband Patrick, Margaret found herself running the family business working long hours whilst raising her family.
Margaret took the business to another level, installing a computer system, relocating to a new premises, and in more recent years took on the Post Office facility. During all this time serving the Boorowa community.
Margaret has been steadfast and proven resilience at its best under challenging circumstances. Margaret we would like to recognise you for your enduring effort and commitment of service to the Boorowa community and wish you all the best for the next chapter of your life. We would also like to acknowledge the Carmody family having run the Newsagency, an iconic family run business for some 70 years, and the continual service the family provided to the community over so many years is an extraordinary achievement.
This award was presented to Judy McGuiness who has been a staunch supporter of the Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary having been a member for close on 40 years and more having held Executive positions including President and Secretary. Judy was also a member of the then Hospital Board. Judy has been a critical fundraiser for the Auxiliary.
She was instrumental along with Chris Corcoran and Robert Gledhill in the rebuilding of the Boorowa Hospital following a devastating fire, where she was President of the Auxiliary at the time. Judy was particularly involved in fundraising for the items which were beyond those supplied by Department of Health, she has also has been a member of the Local Health Advisory Committee.
Judy liaised with other community organisations and Murrumbidgee Health on behalf of the Auxiliary and was recently in Sydney to receive an award from the United Hospital Auxiliaries for Life Membership.
