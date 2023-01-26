Brendon Shean is the Boorowa Citizen of the Year.
Brendon was named as the winner of Lions/Apex Boorowa Citizen of the Year award in front of a large crowd at the Boorowa Recreation Park on Australia Day.
In announcing the award Boorowa Lions Club President, Barry Miller, said, "For many years Brendon has been involved in the development of youth through sport. He has been the catalyst for the success of junior sport in Boorowa for at least the last five years.
"Brendon runs junior Cricket in Boorowa, junior Rugby League for Boorowa/Harden and serves as the President of Boorowa Junior Rugby League Football Club. He organised a free community event for all ages around Christmas time.
"All this whilst also being involved as a qualified volunteer trainer/strapper for Boorowa Rugby League and Rugby Union. He is the captain, coach and manager of Boorowa B grade mens cricket and runs Boorowa Cricket Sevens.
"Brendon has been a pillar of Boorowa sport for many years as a player, coach, manager and trainer, giving so much time and sharing his wide range of expertise. He always goes above and beyond to encourage young people and their families to get involved in Boorowa sport.
"Thank you Brendon Shean for your support, time and skills to all aspects of Boorowa sport."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.