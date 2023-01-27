The first and what is believed to be the largest wind turbine in Australia has been erected at the Rye Park Wind Farm.
The turbine was erected on January 19.
The turbine is a Vestas V162 6.0MW machine, it is the first of 66 to be installed on the project with a tip height of 200m.
The Rye Park Wind Farm and when complete will be the largest in the state based on energy produced.
Manager of Stakeholder Engagement for Tilt Renewables, Owen Boushel, said, "The milestone comes 12 months from construction commencement, starting with investment in local road upgrades, followed by extensive civil and electrical works at the project site.
"The project is supported by a foundation offtake agreement with Newcrest Mining and its Cadia gold mine near Orange.
"The project is currently employing approximately 250 people and will offset almost one million tonnes of emissions every year-equivalent to taking 300,000 cars off of the road.
"The wind farm is expected to create up to 10 ongoing jobs during operation.
"Construction of the project is progressing well despite challenges with exceptionally wet weather through 2022." He said.
At this stage 38 of 66 wind turbine foundations have been poured and wind turbine component deliveries are ongoing.
The wind farm is planned to commence operations in 2024.
Tilt Renewables is one of the largest developers and owners of wind and solar farms in Australia, with 1.3GW of operational capacity and a pipeline exceeding 3.5 GW of projects under development. This includes the 1.5GW Liverpool Range project in NSW, located in the Central-West Orana REZ.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
