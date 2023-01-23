Boorowa News
Hilltops to launch new LEP in February

Updated January 24 2023 - 10:36am, first published January 23 2023 - 11:29am
A new local environmental plan covering all of Hilltops comes into effect on Wednesday 1 February 2023.

