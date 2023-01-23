Hilltops to launch new LEP in February

A new local environmental plan covering all of Hilltops comes into effect on Wednesday 1 February 2023.
The new Hilltops LEP 2022 is a major step towards consolidating and upgrading all land use planning controls and standards in use across Hilltops.
The new Plan replaces the three separate LEPs that Council currently uses. It revises, updates and consolidates all the previous land-use plans that covered the Boorowa Shire, Harden Shire and Young Shire Council areas.
The Plan is now the single reference for 'day to day' planning and development decisions for the Council, community and industry.
Development Applications lodged on or after February 1, 2023 must be prepared in line with the provisions of the new Hilltops Local Environmental Plan 2022.
The Hilltops LEP wording and new mapping are included as a part of the Plan. They can be viewed on Council's website under the Strategic Land Use Planning tab or the NSW Legislation website from February 1, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.