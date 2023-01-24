Boorowa News
Word in the Street: A wonderful nation

By John Snelling
January 25 2023 - 8:42am
The Boorowa Museum is owned by Council and they have a responsibility to maintain it.

January 26, Australia Day, a day we should all celebrate living in this wonderful nation, not denigrate the significance of this day that recognizes a date that changed this island continent forever.

