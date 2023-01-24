Word in the Street: A wonderful nation

"On 26 January 1788 when the First Fleet ships unloaded their 1200 convicts, Royal Marine Guards and Officials, not one shot was fired by anybody. As they looked around what's now Circular Quay they saw nothing other than bush. Not a single building, planted field, domesticated plant or animal - nothing at all. It was the same across the continent. It was 'terra nulius' - a vacant land. There was no Aboriginal Army to defeat in battle. There was nothing to claim as spoils of victory. There was just wild bush. The few Aborigines who came out to have a look at these strange people were completely illiterate and innumerate and those on the south side of the harbour spoke a language completely unintelligible to those on the north side of the harbor and they'd been constantly at war with each other for as long as anyone can remember. There was no 'invasion'. Captain Phillip was instructed by the government to treat the natives 'with amity and kindness' and he did. No Aborigines were shot: no platoons of Marines fixed their bayonets or loaded their muskets or took a shot at anyone who emerged from the bush to see what was going on. Instead they offered them gifts and friendship. Most people now 'identified' as 'indigenous' - like myself (the writer) and my children have European - mostly British - ancestry to a greater or lesser extent. I recently had a DNA test done that shows I'm 48% Irish, 20% English, 30% Scandinavian, 1% Spanish and 1% Aboriginal. The absurdity is that, in this time of identity politics, I am an 'Aborigine' by virtue of the fact that one of my Irish ancestors married an Aboriginal woman 6 generations ago. There is no reason to change Australia Day. It was the day 'Australia' came into being and had it not been for those British coming ashore on 26 January 1788, I wouldn't exist...