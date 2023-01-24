Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Colin Good recognised for volunteer green maintenance

By Anthony Dymock
January 24 2023 - 6:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colin Good. Photo supplied.

Last Saturday Colin Good was recognised for his many hours of volunteering on the Boorowa Ex-Services Bowling Green.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.