Colin Good recognised for volunteer green maintenance

Last Saturday Colin Good was recognised for his many hours of volunteering on the Boorowa Ex-Services Bowling Green.
A gala bowling day was held in his honour last Saturday.
Forty two friends, relatives and fellow bowlers aged between two and 92 played social bowls over 21 two ends.
President of the Bowls club Michael Munns outlined the extensive work over many year Colin has undertaken. As recognition of his efforts a plaque on the fence with his name on it was unveiled by Colin. In reply Col thanked all the members who helped him. He made special mention of Des Grimson and Bill Luxford..
A reminder that Twilight Bowls commences again on the the First of February. The minor singles will commence on the fourth of February.
There will be the normal Australia Day bowls on Thursday and social bowls will be held on Friday .
