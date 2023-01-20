How much time is required to become a Lawyer in Australia?

We will take a closer look at the steps involved in becoming a lawyer in Australia and how long each step typically takes. Picture Shutterstock

Becoming a lawyer in Australia takes a significant amount of time and dedication. The process typically involves completing a Juris Doctor degree, which is a graduate law program, followed by practical legal training and finally, being admitted to the legal profession.



In this article, we will take a closer look at the steps involved in becoming a lawyer in Australia and how long each step typically takes.

Juris Doctor (JD) degree

The first step in becoming a lawyer in Australia is to complete a Juris Doctor (JD) degree. This is a graduate-level law program that typically takes three years to complete on a full-time basis. The JD program covers a wide range of legal subjects, including contract law, property law, criminal law, and constitutional law, among others.

Many universities in Australia offer JD programs, and the cost of tuition varies depending on the institution and whether you choose to study full-time or part-time.

Practical legal training

After completing a JD degree, you will need to undertake practical legal training (PLT) before you can be admitted to the legal profession. PLT is designed to give you hands-on experience in the legal profession and to ensure that you have the necessary skills and knowledge to practice law.

PLT can be completed in a variety of ways, including through a law firm, a government agency, or a community legal centre. The most common way is to complete a Legal Practice Course (LPC) or Practical Legal Training (PLT) course, both of which are usually run by universities or private providers.

The duration of the PLT program can vary from one provider to another. But, the average time of the course is around 9 to 12 months.

Admission to the legal profession

Once you have completed a JD degree and PLT, you will be eligible to apply for admission to the legal profession. This involves submitting an application to the relevant legal admissions board in your state or territory. The application process includes an assessment of your qualifications, character, and suitability to be a lawyer.

The length of time it takes to be admitted to the legal profession can vary depending on the state or territory you are in and the number of applications the legal admissions board is processing at the time. Typically, the process takes around 2-3 months.

Total time required

So, in total, the time it takes to become a lawyer in Australia can vary depending on the individual's circumstances, but on average, it can take around six to seven years. The time will be broken down as follows:

Three years for a Juris Doctor (JD) degree

9-12 months for Practical Legal Training (PLT)

2-3 months for the admission process

It's important to note that the above estimates are an approximation and that the actual length of time it takes to become a lawyer in Australia may be longer or shorter depending on an individual's circumstances.



Factors such as study load, location, and other personal commitments can affect the duration. It is also worth noting that the above figures refer to the average time taken, many people have completed the process in less time or taken longer, it all depends on the individual's situation.

Conclusion

Becoming a lawyer in Australia is a lengthy and demanding process that requires a significant amount of time, dedication, and hard work. The process typically involves completing a JD degree, practical legal training and admission to the legal profession.



The total time it takes to become a lawyer can vary depending on the individual's circumstances, but on average, it takes around six to seven years. If you are considering a career in law, it's important to keep in mind that the process can be quite lengthy, but it is ultimately a rewarding career choice.

Additionally, it is important to note that becoming a lawyer in Australia is not the only path in the legal profession. There are other roles such as paralegal, legal secretary, and legal executive that you can consider and that may require less time and cost.



Each role may have different requirements, so it is important to do your research and determine which path aligns with your career aspirations and interests.