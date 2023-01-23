The NSW Valuer General has published land values for the Central West region of which Boorowa and Hilltops are a part, with local values increasing across most sectors.
Boorowa Real Estate Agent, Justin Fleming, said the figures released by the Valuer General were in line with what he has seen in the local market and reflect how the market has changed over the last couple of years.
Also in the Central West region are Coonamble, Dubbo Regional, Forbes, Gilgandra, Lachlan, Narromine, Parkes, Warren, Warrumbungle and Weddin Shires.
The total land value for the Central West NSW region experienced a strong increase of 21.8% between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022 from $26 billion to $31.7 billion.
Residential land values experienced a strong increase of 22.6% overall.
The largest increases were experienced in Weddin (49.7%) and Hilltops (43.2%) attributed to continued interest in regional areas, relative affordability and an increase in both private and public infrastructure projects such as the Inland Rail Project.
Commercial land values experienced a strong increase of 14.1% overall.
The largest increases were experienced in Hilltops (34.7%) and Gilgandra (31.3%) attributed to demand for local goods and services underpinned by the Inland Railway project and a strong rural sector.
Industrial land values experienced a very strong increase of 26.8% overall.
The largest increases were experienced in Weddin (73.1%) and Parkes (53.7%) driven by the rural sector which the industrial land supports.
Rural land values experienced a strong increase of 21.8% overall.
The largest increases were experienced in Hilltops (31.8%) and Lachlan (29.3%). Solid confidence in the rural sector is supported by strong commodity prices and continuing favourable seasonal conditions and demand from purchasers seeking to expand rural holdings.
Land value is the value of the land only. It does not include the value of a home or other structure. Property sales are the most important factor valuers consider when determining land values.
Neighbouring Riverina region local government areas of Bland, Carrathool, Coolamon, Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional, Griffith, Hay, Junee, Leeton, Lockhart, Murrumbidgee, Narrandera, Temora and Wagga Wagga experienced a 45.7 per cent increase.
Commercial land values experienced a strong increase of 15.3% overall. Bland (34.4%) and Griffith (23%) experienced the largest increases. Rural land values experienced a very strong increase of 53.3% overal. Very strong increases were recorded in Hay (88%) and Temora (74.1%).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.