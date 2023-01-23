Boorowa News
Hilltops, Weddin show biggest jumps in land value across Central West, NSW Valuer General reports

Updated January 24 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:04am
The NSW Valuer General has published land values for the Central West region of which Boorowa and Hilltops are a part, with local values increasing across most sectors.

