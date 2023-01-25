Did the earth move for you?
Residents living within 100km of Boorowa have asked themselves that question more than 1000 times in the past 100 years.
While most of the earthquakes have been minor and little to no damage has been reported the district does register as a bit of a hotspot for tremors.
The latest quake which occurred on January 16 registered 2.4 on the Richter Scale at a depth of 10km.
Reports of the quake were made by residents living near Frogmore, Barwang and Taylors Flat.
According to Australia's chief earthquake reporting agency, Geoscience Australia, the quake was two times stronger than a tremor at Barmedman near West Wyalong the previous day.
Although relatively small on the Richter Scale, the energy released from both tremors was equivalent to an explosion involving upwards of 600kg of TNT.
Geoscience Australia Senior Duty Seismologist, Professor Phil Cummins told ACM the Boorowa region experiences about four times the rate of earthquakes as Barmedman because of its proximity to the Southeast Highlands of NSW .
The Southeast Highlands, he said, experiences earthquake activity that is high relative to some other parts of Australia.
"Because Australia has no tectonic plate boundaries, it experiences far fewer earthquakes than active tectonic areas like Japan or New Zealand," Prof Cummins said.
He added however, infrequent earthquakes can occur anywhere in Australia in response to the very slow build-up of tectonic stress transmitted from distant plate boundaries, particularly those in New Zealand, PNG, and even India.
"Although Boorowa and Barmedman are somewhat west of the Highlands, they still experience small earthquakes," Prof Cummins said.
GoeScience data reveals the Boorowa region (within 100km) has recorded 1080 quakes with a magnitude of above 2 on the Richter Scale in the past 100 years.
"The area within 100 km of Boorowa experiences about four times the rate of earthquakes as Barmedman, because it is closer to the Highlands," Prof Cummins said.
"Also the number of small earthquakes is much greater than the number of large earthquakes, as is almost always the case with earthquakes," he said.
One hundred and eighty nine quakes above 3 in magnitude have been recorded in the Boorowa region during the same period. There have been 21 quakes above magnitude 4 quakes in the same period.
"While almost all of these earthquakes might be felt by people close to them, earthquakes are generally not regarded as capable of causing unless they are greater than magnitude 5," Prof Cummins said.
The largest earthquake reported in the Boorowa district is a magnitude 5.6 earthquake which occurred in 1934 near Gunning and did cause some damage.
There was also a magnitude 5 earthquake that occurred about 25 km east of Boorowa in 1930.
GeoScience Australia has recorded 257 quakes wtihin 100km of Barmedman in the past 100 years. There have been 52 quakes of above magnitude 3 and six of above magnitude 6.
Barmedman's biggest earthquake in the past 100 years was one with a magnitude of 4.6.
