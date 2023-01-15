Chasing 110 for victory against Temora Tigers in the Delta Ag Division One cricket on Saturday the Boorowa Crocs were bundled out for just 33 runs.
Only one Crocs batter, Josh Carmody, made it to double figures in the run chase with 11 runs from 22 deliveries.
Next best for the Crocs were Matthew Canellis and Jacob Carmody both with six.
Blake Anderson and Sam Corkhill were both dismissed for ducks while Jamie Golden was out for two. Nicholas Dwyer and a fill in batter were dismissed for one and Jason Stuart remained not out two.
Billy Winkley did the damage dismissing Josh Carmody, Chris Dwyer and Sam Corkhill with the score on 22, finishing his spell with 4-7 from four overs.
After winning the toss and batting first Temora were restricted to 109 in 20 overs courtesy of a fine spell from Jacob Carmody who finished with 4-23 from four overs. He dismissed Temora opener Tom Winkley for one run before also taking the wicket of Temora's other opener Joseph Oliver for three.
Brady Oliver was caught and bowled by Carmody for 13 and he dismissed Harrison Starr for a duck.
Joshua Carmody captured the wicket of Temora's top scorer Cody Lynch for 26 and Jason Stuart bowled Matthew Gillard for 16.
Stuart finished with figures of 1-20, Matthew Canelklis 0-16, Nicholas Dwyer 0-12, Sam Corkhill 1-14 and Joshua Carmody 2-22.
This Saturday the Crocs are at home to Stockinbingal.
In Division Two the Boorowa Crocs chased down Temora's target of 112, finishing 6-114 after 14 overs.
Opener Wil Stanley lead the way for the Crocs smashing 36 from just 16 deliveries.
His innings included five fours and a six.
After the early dismissal of Byron Campbell for seven Daniel Canellis joined Stanley at the crease and the two went about turning the match well and truly in favour of the Crocs.
Canellis also put on a batting display racing to 26 before he was dismissed from just 15 balls.
His innings included four boundaries, two fours and two sixes.
Canellis and Stanley received good support from Anthony Kennedy, down the order, who also scored at better than a run a ball, contributing 15 from 12 deliveries.
Batting first Temora were restricted to 9-112, courtesy of a fine 49, from 41 deliveries, from Gavin Duffy.
Next best was Ash Kober who opened the batting and put on 20 before he was dismissed.
Justin Corkery was the best of the Crocs bowlers taking 3-19 from three overs.
The other bowlers used for Boorowa were Wil Stanley 1-9, Daniel Canellis 0-16, Anthony Kennedy 2-18, Cameron Johnston 2-24, Tom Carnell 0-13 and Simon Pye 1-7.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
