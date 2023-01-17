Boorowa News
Word in the Street: Think and enquire often

By John Snelling
January 18 2023 - 8:11am
Now, I promise you, 'The Voice' is not going to be my main focus for the year, but I do agree we should be fully informed as to how this Voice in Parliament will be structured and how it will operate.

