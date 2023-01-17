Word in the Street: Think and enquire often

Now, I promise you, 'The Voice' is not going to be my main focus for the year, but I do agree we should be fully informed as to how this Voice in Parliament will be structured and how it will operate.
Let me place a few facts into your minds. Indigenous Australians already have 11 Federal politicians in parliament, there is the Prime Minister's Indigenous Advisory Council, some 2700 Indigenous Corporations, 30 Land Councils, and the Council of Peaks representing 70 Indigenous organisations.
Eleven politicians gives almost 5% of our MPs representing 3.7% of our population - seems fair.
If the Government pushes ahead with the plan to hold a referendum, we need, as a nation, to ask questions and the government must answer them honestly and openly.
At a time when we should be endeavouring to come together as one, this Voice in Parliament has the potential to divide us. Think carefully, enquire often and be positive in your decision making.
WITS
I was talking to a well known chap around town the other day and he informed me he'd been chatting to a couple of groups of strangers to town who travel through reasonably frequently.
Both groups of people said they had never seen the town so untidy.
The continued wet has not made life easy, but there has been plenty of time and good weather to have everything tidied up.
'Where there is smoke there is fire' as the saying goes. And there may be truth in these statements. If you are aware of problems, please let me know and we'll try to put a little pressure on Council.
WITS
"Mom, I'm dating our neighbour, " said 19 year old Gina. Mom replied, "He could be your Dad!."
A little taken aback, Gina retorted, "Age isn't an issue Mom!'
With a somewhat embarrassed expression and head held a little low, Mom replied, "No ... I don't think you understand me ..."
"What do you mean Mom?" was Gina's reply, but will Mom explain or is Gina a little slow on the uptake, Neighbourly love - so wonderful.
WITS
Next Thursday, January 26 Boorowa will gather to celebrate Australia Day when we acknowledge a day in 1788 that changed this island continent forever, but very importantly, here in Boorowa, we acknowledge and thank the people in our town that are doing, or have done, wonderful things.
Citizen of the year, Young Achiever, Landcare achievers and the Australia Day Committeee awards are all presented and too, we also recognize our sporting champions of 2022.
Hopefully we get our normal good crowd assemble in the Park for our celebration to begin at 9.30 and breakfast from 8ish. Welcome to Ambassador Susanne Gervay OAM.
I'm excited about our award winners as will be announced, but even more excited to be back in the Park.
WITS
A 24 year old young man seeing out of the train window shouted, "Dad, look, the trees are going behind!" Suddenly he again exclaimed, "Dad, look, the clouds are running with us!"
A young couple sitting nearby looked at the boy's childish behaviour and said to the boy's Dad, "Why don't you take your son to a good doctor?"
"I did," replied Dad, "and we're just coming from the hospital. My son was blind from birth. He just got his eyes today."
Don't judge everyone on earth by what you see we all have a story and simply have to take time to listen, and advisably, keep your mouth shut.
