Residents are urged to take care and report any unattended fires

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
January 18 2023 - 10:10am
A fire break to the west of Boorowa has been created along Campbellfields Road. Work first commenced on the fire break in Autumn when local brigades burnt grass along the road. The road corridor will be slashed again in the near future to manage the grass fuel load.

The grass fuel load for potential fires in the Boorowa area is the greatest it has been in a decade, heightening the risk of significant grass fires.

