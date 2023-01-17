The grass fuel load for potential fires in the Boorowa area is the greatest it has been in a decade, heightening the risk of significant grass fires.
Superintendent, Andrew Dillon, from the NSW Rural Fire Service South West Slopes Zone headquarters in Harden, said this week, "there is quite a body of fuel across the Hilltops region."
"Grass across the district has been curing off in the current dry conditions and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) are asking residents to be extremely careful over the next month and avoid activities or situations that could result in a grass fire.
"I would ask landowners to plan and think ahead about what tasks they need to do and the time of day they are intending to do them to reduce risk.
"It is also very important that landowners have their firefighting equipment ready and fully serviced to extinguish any fires that might start.
"There is a potential with the fuel loads around Boorowa that there could be some significant grass fires. I can't stress strongly enough that anyone seeing an unattended grass fire or fire of any kind should call 000 immediately.
"During the autumn, Boorowa brigades participated in controlled grass burns on Cambellfields Lane to reduce fuel and grass has since been cut establishing a western firebreak for the town.
"The SWSRFS is at a heightened state of preparedness to ensure brigades are able to respond as quickly and safely as possible to fire calls, and I want to thank all local brigades for their level of preparedness and for attending recent incidents.
"I want to remind community members that they should monitor the NSW Fires Near Me app, which has comprehensive live information in the event of fires starting in the local area and also look to the Rural Fire Service website for information."
Superintendent Dillon assured the community that the NSWRFS will respond with a strong plan of attack to any fire in the South West Slopes Zone.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
