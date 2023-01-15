Learn how to add the ingredients for successful Land cooking

The Boorowa CWA branch will be hosting a "How to Judge Land Cookery Day" on Sunday, February 11 at the Boorowa Recreation Club auditorium.
The day is for anyone interested in learning what is needed to be a cookery judge or interested in understanding the competition judging process.
Participants should be at the Club at 10.45am for a prompt 11am start.
Cost is $15 per person and a light lunch will be included.
For bookings please contact Ann Cooper by email at anncooper56@outlook.com before Thursday, February 9.
Anyone attending is asked to bring a cake or preserves for example jams per cookery schedule 22-23 to allow the visiting judge to demonstrate how CWA judging is done.
Everyone welcome, non-CWA members very welcome.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
