Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Exclusive

NSW road toll: Our region's worst accident spots in 2022

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
January 17 2023 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rain has proven deadly on our region's roads in 2022 with four motorists losing their lives in the Hilltops Local Government area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.