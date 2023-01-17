The St John's Kindness Gardens in Boorowa delivered its first Kindness Bundles for the year to people in the community earlier this month.
The Kindness Gardens have been established on what was the tennis courts at St John's to grow kindness in Boorowa. The courts had been vandalised and subject to graffiti along with the clubhouse adjoining the property in 2021.
According to Sorubi Thavatnam, who is a member of the Church, a school counsellor at Boorowa Central School and soon to be a lay minister, the vandalism of the site brought together a number of people to brainstorm ways to use the space for the benefit of the community.
"The idea of gardens was born to grow vegetables and flowers that could be given away to people in the community for free and it has been evolving ever since.
"The Church has provided very genuine support for the use of the space as a garden and part of the ministry of the Church, covering set-up costs to create a place where people of all ages can come to do something to be kind and receive kindness, a place where people of all ages and walks of life can come together to learn new skills, create friendships and have meaningful purpose.
"Individual community members have come together to help create the gardens and been generous with donations, while Bunnings gave us a $500 voucher for vegetable and flower seeds, including bright welcoming sunflowers now in bloom, the local Rotary Club are also donating blossom trees for the perimeter of the garden.
"We have no income, just donations and people have been very generous. We are creating a delightful space that will have a little bit of everyone's love.
"As the garden continues to grow there are plans to divide the area into four sections with fruit trees in the shape of a cross to be used at its heart, defining the borders across the space where a baby garden, sensory garden and other elements can be incorporated.
"School students have also been heavily involved in developing and caring for it, they have created specially painted rocks with messages of kindness hidden throughout and made cards from their own ideas to to give away with the Kindness Bundles.
When school is in, students from Boorowa Central have been going into the garden with their teachers in their sports groups and doing some work. Other schools are very welcome to participate.
The Boorowa Central School support animal, Eliezer, a Pyrenees Mountain dog and Sourbi's companion, also volunteers at the Gardens.
"When children are in the garden we ensure they are safe with at least two adults who have completed the Anglican Safe Ministry course and have been cleared to work with children.
The gardens will be open occasionally through the holidays and times will be posted on Facebook. Sourbi also called on card makers in the community to create feel good handwritten cards to put in the Kindness Bundles and "hopefully make someone's day."
"We are creating an eclectic place of people coming together from all walks of life and all different ages to be kind and sharing.
"We are growing kindness in Boorowa. Our motto is Being Kind, Doing Kind and Growing Kind.
As for the year ahead there are big plans for the clubhouse to become a space where people can have something to eat and drink and to grow opportunities for relationships to form.
"This project is already half way done with local youth involved in painting and maintenance and there are plans to possibly add an awning to the building.
"Local artists have also made suggestions on murals for the walls.
"I really love how the Kindness Garden and the clubhouse are growing in the community from an act of vandalism to become a place of friendship, care and kindness." Sourbi said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.