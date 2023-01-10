The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) is reminding all beekeepers across the State to carry out mandatory surveillance on their hives as part of the effort to eradicate Varroa mite.
Boorowa Bees owner, Carl Shaw, said he had completed his alcohol hive washing with negative results and made his reports to the Department in December well ahead of the mid-January timeframe.
Mr Shaw explained beekeepers had previously undertaken sugar shake tests which required approximately 300 bees per hive to be tested in icing sugar to detect any mites left behind after the test. This was a non lethal testing method. However, the alcohol test now required, sees bee samples dipped in alcohol, killing both the bees and any mites present, providing more thorough test results.
The alcohol test provision, which was introduced under the Emergency Order in September, requires beekeepers to conduct alcohol washes at least every 16 weeks and report the results to DPI.
Varroa mite Emergency Response Coordinator Chris Anderson said the beekeeping community has shown strong support for eradication, after Varroa mite was detected in sentinel hives near the Port of Newcastle in June.
"Surveillance is a critical part of the effort required to achieve the goal of eradicating the mite and we need beekeepers to work with us to establish the base of data needed to maintain confidence in containment," said Mr Anderson.
"The requirement for beekeepers to carry out alcohol wash surveillance on their hives at least three times a year, no more than 16 weeks apart was introduced alongside other measures that provided more flexibility for essential beekeeping operations to continue."
"That data, along with our surveillance operations, is vital to the response because even negative results will help us to establish a more comprehensive picture of the situation."
"It is the responsibility of beekeepers to ensure they are aware of and are meeting their requirements under the Emergency Order as non-compliance can result in significant penalties and fines," Mr Anderson said.
Due to the measure being introduced in September 2022, all beekeepers should have completed the alcohol wash process at least once by mid-January.
Beekeepers can report results of alcohol washes to DPI by calling 1800 084 881 or via the online form at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/alcohol-wash
The DPI response team has tested close to 12,000 hives in the surveillance purple zone and more than 30,000 hives state-wide to date, in addition to around 85,000 alcohol wash results reported from beekeepers, many as part of the requirements of hive movement declarations. It is estimated that there are more than 380,000 registered hives currently in NSW.
For more information about the Varroa mite response visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
