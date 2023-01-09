Boorowa News
Carinya Court finishes year on a high

Updated January 10 2023 - 12:34pm, first published January 9 2023 - 2:16pm
Resident Chris Hall and Committee member Sylvia Pearsall enjoying the end of year celebrations. If you think Carinya Court is the place for you or someone you know, please contact the Manager, Trish Riles on 0417 352 599.

Carinya Court has finished another successful year on a high with residents and committee members coming together to celebrate Christmas with a gathering at the Boorowa Recreation Club.

