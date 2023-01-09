Carinya Court finishes year on a high

Carinya Court has finished another successful year on a high with residents and committee members coming together to celebrate Christmas with a gathering at the Boorowa Recreation Club.
A spokesman for organisers, Lillian Southwell, extended thanks to the Club and in particular, Sharon for the decorations and beautifully presented tables, adding to the festive atmosphere of the occasion which was held on December 11.
She also thanked the Bango Wind Farm who supported the event with sponsorship to cover costs associated with the lunch.
"The 14 units in the complex have continued to be fully occupied during the year, even though sadly we have lost several residents who have moved on to higher care facilities.
"One of these vacated units is in the process of being fully refurbished with a grant from the Bendigo Bank who has been an ongoing source of financial assistance.
"This help is really appreciated by both the committee and the residents, allowing us to continue to maintain and improve facilities as needed."
