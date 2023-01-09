Boorowa News
A double for the Crocs in opening games of 2023

Updated January 10 2023 - 11:19am, first published January 9 2023 - 3:38pm
Boorowa defended 128 for a win in the Blooms Chemist Division 2 competition match against cellar dwellers Murringo Mavericks held at the Boorowa Sports Ground on January 7.

