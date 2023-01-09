A double for the Crocs in opening games of 2023

Boorowa defended 128 for a win in the Blooms Chemist Division 2 competition match against cellar dwellers Murringo Mavericks held at the Boorowa Sports Ground on January 7.
Winning the toss and batting first the home side was in early trouble with the dismissal of opener Daniel Canellis for just two before Brendon Shean and Wil Stanley put on a 59 run partnership which set the platform for the win.
After Canellis was dismissed with just three runs on the board Stanley joined Shean at the crease and compiled a better than a run a ball 26 from 23 deliveries before he was bowled by Peter Jolliffe.
Shean was on his way back to the pavilion nine runs later for 35, also bowled by Joliffe who finished with innings best figures of 2-23 from four overs.
When Chris McIntosh (5) joined him seven runs later Boorowa was in danger of a collapse but Simon Pye (34 not out) and Michael Canellis (18) steadied the innings with Canellis the final wicket to fall with the score on 124.
Cameron Johnstone (1) then joined Pye at the crease to close out the innings.
In reply Murringo lost just three wickets but fell 21 runs short of the target with Ricky Duclos (47 not out) leading the way.
He was easily the best of the Murringo batters smashing seven fours and a six in his unbeaten innings.
Brian Munn (29), at the top of the order, was the next best.
Peter Jolliffe contributed 11 from 24 deliveries, while Chris Howarth was out for seven and Jamie Pullen remained not out four.
On January 14 Boorowa travels to The Oval in Temora to take on the Shamrock Hotel Leprechauns.
In Division One the Crocs recorded batted their way to the win with 3.1 overs to spare in their match against Young Coyotes at Sawpit Gully.
A nine man Coyotes won the toss and elected to bat first finishing 8-135 after 18.1 overs.
Despite being undermanned Coyotes started promisingly and had moved to 39 before Ben Muyrray was dismissed for 25, bowled by Brendan Whitechurch.
Geoff Palmer's stay at the crease was short lived, dismissed for one, one run later, run out by Nicholas Dwyer.
Brett Bushell, who was travelling along nicely was next to go, caught by Dwyer off the bowling of Lachlan O'Mara.
A mid order fightback from Mitchell Cameron (16) and Jack Nicolls (28) put the Coyotes back on track before Chris Dwyer struck, dismissing Cameron.
Drew Morris followed without scoring before the dismissal of Nichols with the score at 6-106.
Ethan Newham (14) went with the score on 135 before Michael Ashton was caught and bowled by Matthew Canellis for 21.
The Crocs reached the target three down with Brendan Whitechurch (32) and Chris Dwyer (26) both not out after slashing 45 by Blake Anderson.
