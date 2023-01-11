The Australia Day program for Boorowa has been finalised with children's author, Susanne Gervay, OAM confirmed as Ambassador for the event.
Activities for the day will commence at 9.30am at the Boorowa Recreation Ground with the flag raising and National Anthem, then the blessing of the day and official speeches.
Awards to be presented include the Landcare, Community, Sports and Lions/Apex Citizen of the Year Awards.
One of the crowd favourites the Rotary Rubber Duck Race will get underway at 10.45am and at 11am the Fishing Presentation will take place at the Recreation Park Pond.
The Boorowa Caravan Park will host a display of vintage buses from 11.30-1.30pm.
For golfers there will be an 18 hole golf competition teeing off at 12 noon at the Boorowa Recreation Club.
Lunch with the Australia Day Ambassador will be held at Paddock 55 at the Boorowa Ex-services Club and bookings for this event are essential on 6385 3338.
Bowls will commence at 1.30pm at the Boorowa Ex-services and the day will round out at 4pm with the Balladeers and Yarn Spinners hosted by the Boorowa Recreation Club.
Ambassador, Suzanne Gervay, has an impressive biography including having been awarded the Lifetime Social Justice Literature Award by the International Literacy Association, Order of Australia, nominee for Australia for Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award.
Susanne Gervay is recognized for her writing on social justice. Her award winning stories are published in literary journals and anthologies including the Sub-Continent- Australian anthologies alongside the works of Sir Salman Rushdie and Thomas Keneally.
She represented Australia in 'Peace Story' an IBBY, UNICEF anthology where 22 authors, 22 illustrators from 22 countries wrote for peace. You'll find Susanne in Istanbul speaking on NO bullying at a literature festival and in schools; planting mangroves in Kiribati to protect the islands from rising seas, and speaking to hundreds of kids in Tarawa on story.
She advocates on issues from early childhood eye testing with The Boy in the Big Blue Glasses endorsed by Vision Australia, supporting the United Nations Vision campaign; disability through her young adult novel Butterflies endorsed by The Children's Hospital she has also written on feminism and gender equality.
Her books on feminisim and gender equality include in Shadows of Olive Trees. She has also explored Harmony Day through her picture book Elephants Have Wings which can reach all children on the national curricula; to her acclaimed novel Heroes of the Secret Underground which reaches into her past as the child of refugees and war, The Edge of Limits on Consent for young adults, to bring hope to our young people, now and in the future.
Her award winning I Am Jack children's books which have become rite-of-passage on school bullying adapted into an acclaimed play by Monkey Baa Theatre, have toured theaters across Australia and USA.
Her books are endorsed by The Cancer Council, Room to Read, bringing literacy to the children of the developing world, Books in Homes reaching indigenous and disadvantaged schools, Life Education, many anti bullying and literacy organizations. Susanne heads the Society of Children's Book Writers Illustrators (ANZ), is patron Monkey Baa Theatre, ambassador Room to Read, Reading and literacy Ambassador for many campaigns and is an acclaimed national and international speaker.
She heads of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators SCBWI Australia East and New Zealand, and is committed to literacy and the power of books.
Other Hilltops ambassadors are Sonia Gandhi for Harden. Sonia's work directly promotes a more diverse Australia by engaging with multicultural communities. Sonia has executed over 550 events in her career.
On a broader level, the work she produces has served as a meeting ground for the exchange of ideas between national and platforms for enhanced cultural diplomacy and improved foreign investment in trade.
Over the years she has also gained respect and trust of several high-profile State Government departments for who she has produced a series of multi-stakeholder projects of national significance.
Mark Warren will be the ambassador in Young and he is synonymous to the media space.
He is the son of Ray ''Rabs'' Warren, one of Australia's greatest sports broadcasters.
Mark heads up Warren Media and Co., a versatile full-service media agency. An AFTRS graduate, NIDA trained, with media in his blood, there was no doubt that Mark Warren was always going to be in the media industry.
For more information contact Council on 1300 445 586.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
