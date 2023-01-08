Word in the Street: Optimistic start to 2023

Here we are into a new year, a year we can only hope is one to remember for all the right reasons.
Hopefully we can put pandemics behind us and a reliable normal rainfall occurs, but Murphy's Law somewhat states that what will be will be.
Personally, 2022 is one I will never forget, but I am not alone there.
Many of us lost loved ones or suffered some type of trauma.
Unfortunately that is part of life, but fortunately, when someone is in strife, the community rallies to support them - Boorowa take a bow.
It could never happen in Boorowa, or for that, most country towns, but the saddest story I heard was of an elderly lady lying dead in her house for more than a year.
So sad.
Anyway, make the New Year the best you can.
WITS
'I Am Australian', the Seekers song is in itself a precis of Australian history.
This song carries us from times of our 'First Australians', to the arrival of tall ships and our country developing to modern times. The chorus of this song really sums it up:
'We are one, but we are many, And from all the lands on earth we come,
We'll share a dream and sing with one voice, I am, you are, we are Australian.'
Advance Australia Fair paints glowing images of what our land has become and where we are heading, summed up by the last lines of the second verse:
'For those who've come across the seas, We've endless plains to share,
With courage let us all combine To advance Australia fair.'
Where am I going with this you might ask? The answer is in the line that reads, 'We sing with one voice.'
Australia must must reach unity believing we are all Australians. We need one voice in parliament, one voice for all Australians. We can't change history, but we can shape our future.
Currently there are 12 or 13 voices in parliament identifying as having indigenous backgrounds.
Currently there are well over a hundred Aboriginal Land Councils covering our nation representing the traditional owners of the land. Parliament needs only to ensure the system is working, and tweak it if necessary.
A separate Voice in parliament is unnecessary and wrong. Add to this, to push the plan, the Government needs to fully inform the people, not as is at the moment, keep us in the dark. We are one, we are many, we are Australian and need only one level of parliament representing us all.
WITS
The kids are heading back to school. I don't recommend the following means of success.
Sam failed the first quarter class test on entering secondary school, so he made a fake report card, doing the same each quarter.
Sam forgot that the school mailed home the end of year reports and Mom got them before he could intercept them and substitute a fake report card. His Mom was angry at the school for their 'error'.
The teacher had also retired and had already thrown out his records, so the school had to accept Mom's proof - Sam's fake report cards. The mother insisting they were correct and the school had made a mistake.
Sam never told her the truth.
WITS
My two wishes for the year, idea for 'The Voice ' scrapped and no more Harry and Megan.
Enough is enough.
