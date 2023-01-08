Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Word in the Street: Optimistic start to 2023

By John Snelling
Updated January 10 2023 - 11:20am, first published January 9 2023 - 8:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There need only be one voice for all Australians so that we can shape our future as one nation.

Here we are into a new year, a year we can only hope is one to remember for all the right reasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.