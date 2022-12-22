First win of 2022 for Crocs

The Boorowa Crocs closed out 2022 with their first win of the season, an emphatic victory against Cootamundra Ex-Services Club Bulls at Albert Park on Saturday.
Batting first Bulls finished their 20 overs 5-141 setting the Crocs 142 for victory, a target the visiting side reached with three balls to spare and eight wickets still in hand.
Winning the toss Bulls elected to bat and were in early trouble with opener Josh Purtell out for a duck after facing five deliveries, caught by Matthew Canellis off the bowling of Brendan Whitechurch.
The Crocs kept the pressure with Nicholas Dwyer clean bowling Purtell's opening partner, Gene Kessell for two, to have the Bulls reeling at 2-10.
First drop Darren Connell and Ryan Connell put some respectability back into the score for the home side with the former going on to score 58 and the latter contributing 27 before they were dismissed.
David Garness fell cheaply, lbw to Josh Carmody for two with Jordyn Ballard (17) and Ryan Breese (18) remaining not out at the end of the Bulls innings.
Lach O'Mara picked up the middle order wickets for Crocs, finishing with 2-22 from four overs after the early damage by Brendan Whitechurch who finished with 1-25 and Nicholas Dwyer, who finished with 1-27.
Josh Carmody, who picked up the other Bulls wicket, finished with 1-30 from two expensive overs.
In reply the Crocs were off to a flyer thanks to Matt Canellis at the top of the order who went on to compile 78 runs from 66 deliveries, dispatching four balls to the fence and five over the boundary.
James Green fell for six from eight deliveries and Josh Carmody remained not out 49 from 40 balls.
Sam Corkhill was the other not out batsman, remaining one not out.
Ryan Breese (1-16) and David Garness (1-8) picked up the two Crocs wickets to fall.
In second grade the Crocs were dismissed for 82 in their run chase for 109 against Temora Ex-Services Renegades at Nixon Park in Temora.
Harminder Singh (41), Julian Drumore (30) and Cody Lynch (17) set up the innings for Temora as the only Renegades batters to reach double figures in an innings which included three ducks.
For Crocs Daniel Canellis was the pick of the bowlers bowling four economical overs which cost just 15 runs, picking up three wickets along the way.
Cam Johnston finished with 2-22 and Anthony Kennedy 2-3.
Justin Corkery picked up the other Renegades wicket, also bowling economically to finish with 1-6 from three overs.
Unfortunately the Crocs batting wasn't as impressive as the bowling effort with Brendan Shean (33 not out) and Wil Stanley (13) the only two to reach double figures as the Crocs slumped to all out for 82 from 19.5 overs.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
