Boorowa News

First win of 2022 for Crocs

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
December 22 2022 - 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Boorowa Crocs closed out 2022 with their first win of the season, an emphatic victory against Cootamundra Ex-Services Club Bulls at Albert Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.