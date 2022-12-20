Hannah Southwell tops Boorowa Central's class of 2022

Boorowa Central School students achieved outstanding results in this year's Higher School Certificate with Hannah Southwell being the highest achiever in 2022. School Principal, Graham Jones, congratulated Hannah on her ATAR of 89.10 and described it as "a fantastic result for a dedicated and hard working student."
Mr Jones praised the efforts of all HSC students at the school in 2022, two of whom achieved Band 6, four in Band 5 and four in Band 4.
"These are excellent results for a small school which punches above its weight. I'm very excited for the students who have worked very hard for these achievements and I congratulate them all ."
Mr Jones said that Hannah is planning a gap year in 2023 before going to Wollongong University in 2024.
A fantastic result- School Principal, Graham Jones.
