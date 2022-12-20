Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Hannah Southwell tops Boorowa Central's class of 2022

December 21 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Southwell achieved an ATAR of 89.1 in this year's HSC.

Boorowa Central School students achieved outstanding results in this year's Higher School Certificate with Hannah Southwell being the highest achiever in 2022. School Principal, Graham Jones, congratulated Hannah on her ATAR of 89.10 and described it as "a fantastic result for a dedicated and hard working student."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.