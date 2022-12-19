Boorowa News
Word in the Street: Australia Day going ahead in Boorowa

By John Snelling
December 20 2022 - 8:51am
It was with some relief the Australia Day Committee meeting last week had a good attendance. I can't imagine what would happen if we again had failed to reach a quorum. Don't want to think of Boorowa without Australia Day celebrations. Reach a quorum we did and rest assured, Australia Day 2023 is well in hand. As was revealed in the News of December 15, we will welcome Susanne Gervey OAM as our Ambassador. Thankfully January 26 will be celebrated in the park, so pleasing.

