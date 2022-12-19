Word in the Street: Australia Day going ahead in Boorowa

Roberta's husband had suffered from dementia for years. He had no short term memory, could no longer read, use a phone or a credit card. Six years ago, when the Christmas catalogues arrived, Roberta saw a tablecloth she wanted, but it was sold out. On Christmas morning there was an unwrapped box under the tree. Somehow the husband had found the right catalogue, the right tablecloth, called the company, convinced them to find the tablecloth and send it in time for Christmas. Roberta didn't know how her husband did it, but it was the best gift ever.