Word in the Street: Australia Day going ahead in Boorowa

It was with some relief the Australia Day Committee meeting last week had a good attendance. I can't imagine what would happen if we again had failed to reach a quorum. Don't want to think of Boorowa without Australia Day celebrations. Reach a quorum we did and rest assured, Australia Day 2023 is well in hand. As was revealed in the News of December 15, we will welcome Susanne Gervey OAM as our Ambassador. Thankfully January 26 will be celebrated in the park, so pleasing.
Surely rain couldn't upset that plan! Or could it?
WITS
I just had to find out what all the vehicles were doing at the Fire Station almost every weekend. Fire and Rescue training is the answer, and the good news, with its space, facilities and central location, Boorowa Fire Station is an excellent venue. Trainees from Crookwell, Young, Yass and Boorowa attend these courses improving skills aimed at making our communities safer.
As a footnote, Boorowa is currently recruiting, a community minded opportunity for volunteers.
WITS
The mystery will soon be revealed. The newspaper shrouded former Roundabout Café will be reopening in the New Year as 'Shaun's Fresh'. We wish Shaun Riley all the best in his exciting venture. Shaun is aware of what the town requires and will be selling healthy foods including sandwiches, sushi, smoothies, Bubble tea and more, opening early with grab and go food.
WITS
Roberta's husband had suffered from dementia for years. He had no short term memory, could no longer read, use a phone or a credit card. Six years ago, when the Christmas catalogues arrived, Roberta saw a tablecloth she wanted, but it was sold out. On Christmas morning there was an unwrapped box under the tree. Somehow the husband had found the right catalogue, the right tablecloth, called the company, convinced them to find the tablecloth and send it in time for Christmas. Roberta didn't know how her husband did it, but it was the best gift ever.
This is a true story, but it fully illustrates the cruel disease, dementia. I lost my wife Jo to this insidious disease and can vouch for the anguish suffered by not just the sufferer, but family, carers and friends. Communication virtually completely gone.
Before Jo's passing, we decided to sell her paintings and had her poetry published, Jo insisting all money raised go to Dementia Australia Research. One cheque has gone with another close to going. There have been 50 more of Jo's poetry book, 'A Life of Reflection', printed.
Now there is a thought, a beautiful gift supporting essential medical research. Books available around town or from myself. Paintings available at Peppers.
If we could cure dementia, many happier Christmases could be enjoyed.
WITS
If the man in the red suit could grant the town three wishes, what would your choices be? On a personal wish list for the town, my first wish is to celebrate Australia Day in the park. So far so good.
Secondly, it was sad to see of the demise of the M and D Choir in 2022, so I hope to see a new choir grow to provide entertainment in town and toward year end anchor Carols by Candlelight. Some efforts to establish a choir have been made with the grace of the Anglican Church.
Thirdly, a genuine wish that all enjoy health and happiness and that all community organisations find success in the endeavours they undertake.
