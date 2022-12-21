Community Bank Boorowa offers scholarships for those looking for assistance Advertising Feature

Whether you are heading off to university or studying at a local TAFE, a scholarship could help you overcome some challenges. Picture Shutterstock

With over 70,000 students already logging in to access their HSC results on the first day they were released, many are casting their minds towards what 2023 has in store for them. In NSW alone approximately 75,000 students sat their HSC exams, and with more set to find out their results and ATAR scores in the coming days, the launch of the 2023 Community Bank Boorowa and Districts Scholarship program could not have come at a better time for students across the region.



The 2023 Community Bank Boorowa and Districts Scholarship program aims to assist academically motivated students from Boorowa and surrounding districts, who have been offered a place at an Australian university, TAFE Institute or College to study for the first time at Bachelor's degree level in 2023 and are experiencing challenging circumstances.

The Scholarship program supports a number of study related expenses including accommodation costs, course costs, study-related materials and equipment, textbooks, tutoring, and education related travel (within Australia).

Applications for the program have been opening since from Monday, October 3 this year, however with many students only just receiving results and looking at offers from universities and other educational institutions such as TAFE, applications will be accepted up until Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

There is a range of qualification criteria for applicants with full details found at www.bendigobank.com.au/branch/nsw/community-bank-boorowa/, however below is a basic list to make sure you are eligible to apply.



You are an Australian citizen or permanent resident.

You reside in or attend school in Boorowa or the surrounding districts such as Rye Park, Rugby, Frogmore, or Reids Flat.

You can demonstrate the challenging circumstances, financial or social, that are hindering your ability to undertake further study

You are an academically motivated student who can demonstrate community involvement.