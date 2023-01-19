The Boorowa Car Club held their Christmas dinner in December and Kim Blomfield was the recipient of the Blair Blomfield Trophy as member of the year.
The Boorowa Car Club decided at their previous meeting to re-name the member of the year trophy, to the Blair Blomfield Memorial Trophy in memory of Blair Blomfield who had passed away recently.
Kim thanked the club for awarding her the newly named trophy and said that she was surprised and honoured at receiving it from Blair's wife, Margaret.
Twenty three members of the car club attended the Christmas function at the Boorowa Ex-services Club and the meal presented by new chef, Joe Duffy, was enjoyed by all.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
