Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Recommendation to place Rye Park School in two year recess

January 17 2023 - 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rye Park School response from Wendy Tuckerman

Additional enrolments would be needed to bring about a reassessment of a decision to place Rye Park School into a two year recess according to member for Goulburn, Wendy Tuckerman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.