Rye Park School response from Wendy Tuckerman

Additional enrolments would be needed to bring about a reassessment of a decision to place Rye Park School into a two year recess according to member for Goulburn, Wendy Tuckerman.
In a statement relating to the school late last year, Ms Tuckerman said, "I have been advised that Rye Park Public School currently has four students enrolled and, in 2023, this number will be reduced to a single student.
"Earlier in 2022, consultation began with the community of Rye Park Public School regarding the future operation of the school.
"The Director, Educational Leadership, Yass Principals Network, engaged with the School Principal, the carer/parent of the enrolled student and the local NSW Teachers Federation Organiser to investigate options for the future delivery of education at Rye Park Public School.
"This included time to boost enrolments. As I understand because there were no additional confirmed enrolments, the recommendation has been made to place the school into recess for two years.
"A review process will be conducted at the end of this timeframe.
"Placing a school into recess does not mean it is closed. At the end of the day, education resources will be delivered where there is a need, and 'possible enrolments' are not actual enrolments.
"Should enrolments increase the situation will be reassessed." She said.
Placing a school into recess does not mean it is closed. At the end of the day, education resources will be delivered where there is a need, and 'possible enrolments' are not actual enrolments.- Member for Goulburn, Wendy Tuckerman.
The Rye Park Progress Association has been leading efforts to keep the school from going into recess.
Secretary of the Association, Claude Morson, said recently, "if the two year recess goes ahead assets will be stripped from the school and any hope of re-opening will likely be lost."
Mr Morson has been lobbying local politicians and the Department of Education in the hope of keeping the school open, citing its value as a community asset that provides an important service and employment within Rye Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.