Boorowa lights up for Christmas

After another year of fantastic displays, the Boorowa and Yass Christmas Light Up competition has come to a close.
The competition, held by CWP Renewable's Bango Wind Farm, in conjunction with Woolworths Yass, has been running for the past three years in the Boorowa and Yass Valley areas.
Households and businesses took up the challenge to brighten up their communities for Christmas with some very creative light displays. Judges from both competitions commented on how the lights looked fantastic everywhere they looked.
"Doesn't it all look absolutely amazing? It feels like everybody made an extra special effort this year to lift spirits in any way they could," said one of the judges.
"Residents and businesses of Boorowa have kept community spirits high by creating these fabulous displays for everyone to enjoy.
"We are very grateful to all those who have designed these amazing festive displays," said Bango Wind Farm Community Engagement coordinator Lyn Diskon.
"There are also a great number of displays in both communities that were not entered into the competition, and we thank them for their wonderful contributions to making Christmas magic for all!"
CWP Renewables, Bango Wind Farm and Woolworths Yass would like to thank the residents and businesses of Boorowa and Yass areas for supporting the competition and wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in 2023.
The winning entries this year are:
90 Court Street, 35 Farm Street, 32 Farm Street, 24 Jugiong Street, 5383 Lachlan Valley Way, 29 Market Street, 4-8 Marsden Street, 37B Marsden Street, 29 Queen Street, 34 Scott Street.
11 Walker Place, 40 Grampian Street, 48 Grampian Street, 2 Redgum Drive, Manton, 8 Middle Street, Murrumbateman, The Round House, Yass Show Ground, Grand Junction Road (indoor display).
The staff of the Boorowa News would like to wish readers the very best for Christmas and the New Year and look forward to bringing you local news again in 2023.
