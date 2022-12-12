Word in the Street: Politispeak is ingrained

Love the ads where a girl buys a few scratchies, dons a beard, and tumbles down a chimney wishing family members 'Merry Christmas". She then crawls back into the fireplace and whoosh, disappears back up.
Read about a somewhat obese young man being allowed out from his controlled accommodation for some Christmas recreation.
He was late back after his curfew time so decided he'd sneak back in down the chimney.
Now he didn't know the size of the chimney, he was big, and you can guess it - he got well and truly stuck.
Fire and rescue had to come and extract him.
That brings us to the jolly fellow in the red suit. He apparently goes down many chimneys at Christmas time, so how come he doesn't get stuck?
The miracle of Christmas I guess.
WITS
I heard a lady on talkback the other day complaining that politicians can never give a direct answer to a question. We all see them, waft around coming up with some political gobbledygook and basically, or actually, not answering the question.
The lady went on to add that the politicians are elected to represent us, their constituents, and should speak in our interests, not in the self protectionist manner they seem to adopt.
I'm sure we would rather hear a politician say straight out he doesn't know the complete answer, but will check it out and get back to the enquirer.
'Politispeak' is ingrained into their persona, but I would love to see their entire job performed differently.
WITS
Winston Churchill said, 'Many forms of government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.'
I have often said there has to be a better system. Heard John Laws talking to Dick Smith on this very subject until Dick came up with what he thought was the only solution, 'We need an honest dictator.'
John agreed, but added, 'There is only one problem with that. How long would an honest dictator stay honest?'
Be nice to see some forum established where the subject of political change could be discussed. You never know, some bright spark, thinking themselves stupid, might come up with at least the idea for a better system.
WITS
A little boy secretly followed a department store Santa to the changing room. The man comes out dressed in street clothes ready to go home. The boy pops out, "I knew it!"
Nervously the man looks around asking, "Knew what?"
Smiling ear to ear, the little boy leans in closer and whispers, "I knew that Santa wouldn't be able to keep an eye on all the boys and girls without a secret identity."
The man smiles, nodding, "Just make sure not to tell anyone."
The little boy nods enthusiastically, "I won't San...," the boy pauses. Looking around cautiously, "I mean Kris Kringle."
WITS
Christmas is a strong tradition and I am repulsed by people wanting to take Christ out of Christmas.
Countries have traditions and visitors or newcomers should respect them. Women visiting Muslim nations wear scarves on their heads - respect.
If newcomers to our country can't respect our traditions, do we really want them here?
