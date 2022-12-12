Boorowa News

Word in the Street: Politispeak is ingrained

By John Snelling
Updated December 13 2022 - 9:40am, first published December 12 2022 - 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Love the ads where a girl buys a few scratchies, dons a beard, and tumbles down a chimney wishing family members 'Merry Christmas". She then crawls back into the fireplace and whoosh, disappears back up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.