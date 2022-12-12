Boorowa's Australia Day Ambassador for 2023 will be author Susanne Gervay OAM.
Boorowa Australia Day committee Secretary, Janene Hurley, announced the ambassador appointment this week and the Australia Day committee met on Tuesday night to continue planning for next year's event.
Her biography states that, "Ms Gervay's was awarded the Lifetime Social Justice Literature Award by the International Literacy Association, Order of Australia, nominee for Australia for Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award, Susanne Gervay is recognized for her writing on social justice.
"Her award winning stories are published in literary journals and anthologies including the Sub-Continent- Australian anthologies alongside the works of Sir Salman Rushdie and Thomas Keneally. She represented Australia in 'Peace Story' an IBBY, UNICEF anthology where 22 authors, 22 illustrators from 22 countries wrote for peace.
"You'll find Susanne in Istanbul speaking on NO bullying at a literature festival and in schools; planting mangroves in Kiribati to protect the islands from rising seas, and speaking to hundreds of kids in Tarawa on story. She advocates on issues from early childhood eye testing with The Boy in the Big Blue Glasses endorsed by Vision Australia, supporting the United Nations Vision campaign; disability through her young adult novel Butterflies endorsed by The Children's Hospital; feminism and gender equality in Shadows of Olive Trees; Harmony Day through her picture book Elephants Have Wings which can reach all children on the national curricula; to her acclaimed novel Heroes of the Secret Underground which reaches into her past as the child of refugees and war, The Edge of Limits on Consent for young adults, to bring hope to our young people, now and in the future.
"Her award winning I Am Jack children's books which have become rite-of-passage on school bullying adapted into an acclaimed play by Monkey Baa Theatre, have toured theaters across Australia and USA. Her books are endorsed by The Cancer Council, Room to Read, bringing literacy to the children of the developing world, Books in Homes reaching indigenous and disadvantaged schools, Life Education, many anti bullying and literacy organizations.
"Susanne heads the Society of Children's Book Writers and amp; Illustrators (ANZ), is patron Monkey Baa Theatre, ambassador Room to Read, Reading and literacy Ambassador for many campaigns and is an acclaimed national and international speaker.
"She heads of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators SCBWI Australia East and New Zealand, and is committed to literacy and the power of books."
