Boorowa News

Author Susanne Gervay is Boorowa's Australia Day Ambassador

Updated December 12 2022 - 2:24pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author, Susanne Gervay, will be the Australia Day Ambassador for Boorowa in 2023.

Boorowa's Australia Day Ambassador for 2023 will be author Susanne Gervay OAM.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.