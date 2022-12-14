Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Author Susanne Gervay is Boorowa's Australia Day Ambassador

December 14 2022 - 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author, Susanne Gervay, will be the Australia Day Ambassador for Boorowa in 2023.

Boorowa's Australia Day Ambassador for 2023 will be author Susanne Gervay OAM.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.