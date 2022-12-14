Boorowa's Australia Day Ambassador for 2023 will be author Susanne Gervay OAM.
Boorowa Australia Day committee Secretary, Janene Hurley, announced the ambassador appointment this week and the Australia Day committee met on Tuesday night to continue planning for next year's event.
Ms Gervay was awarded the Lifetime Social Justice Literature Award by the International Literacy Association, Order of Australia, nominee for Australia for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award.
She is recognised for her writing on social justice. Her award winning stories are published in literary journals and anthologies including the Sub-Continent- Australian anthologies alongside the works of Sir Salman Rushdie and Thomas Keneally. Her award winning I Am Jack children's books, which have become rite-of-passage on school bullying, was adapted into an acclaimed play by Monkey Baa Theatre and has toured theaters across Australia and USA.
Her full biography can be found on our website.
